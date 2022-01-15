Katy Chapter Honors Senior High School Class of 2022

(Front row left to right): Kristen Justilian, Ellie Grizzell, Abigail Diermeier, Alicia Lyon, Jacey Darnell, Kaitlyn Krieger, Macey Saenz, Mayo McDonald (Back row left to right): Ana Walsh, Ellie Cagle, Alli Gattis, Caroline O’Brien, Sydney Walters, Samantha Lehman, Mallory Bryan, Isabella Villareal. Photo by Kim Schaffer Photography

National Charity League (NCL) Katy Chapter has recognized the class of 2022 for their service and contributions to the community. The mission of NCL,Inc. is to foster mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences. The class has contributed over 6,145 volunteer hours to local philanthropies – including American Cancer Society, ARC of Katy, The Ballard House, Brookwood Community, Citizens of Animal Protection, and Texas Children’s Hospital to name a few. The chapter believes that the experience of giving back to others helps to strengthen the mother-daughter relationship and sets the stage for a successful future. Katy Chapter of NCL is the oldest chapter in Katy TX, formed in 1984.