19 Players From Greater Houston Area Nominated For 2022 Mcdonald’s All American Games In Chicago

Nominees will have a chance to play in the prestigious showcase this March

The McDonald’s All American Games is where hype becomes legacy and is the next step in the journey from being a local standout, to a five-star recruit, and ultimately to becoming a household name. This year, a new generation is set to leave it all on the court as more than 760 girls and boys high school basketball players from across the country have been nominated for the chance to play in the 45th anniversary McDonald’s All American Games– including 19 players from the Greater Houston Area– representing 9 girls and 10 boy players. The annual event will return this March to showcase the nation’s rising stars who will go head-to-head at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

Players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee, which is comprised of the nation’s most knowledgeable analysts, prep scouts, media and prestigious basketball coaches. The local players nominated for the chance to play in the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games are:

Girls:

Khady Samb, Westside High School, Houston

Caroline Seif, Westside High School, Houston

Kaitln Duhon, Summer Creek High School, Houston

Sydney Ward, The Village School, Houston

Saija Cleveland, Langham Creek High School, Houston

Ahlon Jackson, Hardin-Jefferson High School, Sour Lake

Blake Matthews, Atoscocita High School, Humble

Samaora Watson, Clear Falls High School, League City

Tia Mitchell, Cypress Lakes High School, Katy

Boys:

Terrance Arceneaux, Beaumont United High School, Beaumont

Christian Bradshaw, Clear Brook High School, Friendswood

Tosh Lyons, Clear Brook High School, Friendswood

Ke’Mauri Millender, Clear Brook High School, Friendswood

Christian Pickney, Clear Brook High School, Friendswood

Dubem Muoneke, Cypress Ranch High School, Cypress

Conner Sauer, Strake Jesuit College Prep, Houston

Ja’Colby Sells, Leggett High School, Leggett

Brian “BB” Knight II, Obra D. Tompkins High School, Katy

Chancellor White, Foster High School, Richmond

The new class of nominees joins a legendary group of athletes who, over four decades, have been nominated for a chance to play in the nation’s premiere showcase – including Michael Jordan, Candace Parker, LeBron James, Maya Moore, Trae Young, Breanna Stewart, and many more of your favorite hoopers.

A complete list of 2022 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available at mcdaag.com .

The top 24 girls and 24 boys selected to play in the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 on ESPN’s “NBA Today” between 3-4 p.m. ET.

Fans can then tune in to the McDonald’s All American Girls Game on Tuesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the Boys Game immediately following on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

@McDAAG

Be sure to follow @McDAAG on Twitter and Instagram to receive exclusive access to 2022 McDonald’s All American Games announcements and a behind-the-scenes look at current and past McDonald’s All Americans.

ABOUT THE McDONALD’S OWNER/OPERATORS OF GREATER HOUSTON