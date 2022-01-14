Committee named for presidential search at Texas A&M University-Kingsville

A 16-member committee has been created to conduct a national search to find a successor to former Texas A&M University-Kingsville President Dr. Mark A. Hussey, Chancellor John Sharp announced Thursday.

Dr. Hussey informed the campus community in December he had been named the Acting Vice Chancellor and Dean of Agriculture and Life Science at Texas A&M University. Dr. James Hallmark, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, for the Texas A&M University System, is serving as acting President of Texas A&M-Kingsville until Dr. Hussey’s replacement can be found.

“Selecting a university president for this great institution, particularly in these challenging times, is of paramount importance,” said Chancellor Sharp. “I want to thank this committee for volunteering their time to this critical task. We want a president with superb academic credentials who recognizes and will maintain the special culture and traditions that make Texas A&M University-Kingsville unique.”

The search advisory committee is charged with delivering a minimum of three candidates to Chancellor Sharp who will refer one of them to the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. The committee includes two Texas A&M System regents: Chairman Tim Leach and Mike Hernandez.

University members of the committee are:

Jieming Chen, professor psychology and sociology, president of the Faculty Senate

Adriana Garza-Flores, director of marketing and communications

Jaya Goswami, associate vice president of academic affairs

Micayla Grossman, student body president

Alberto Rodriquez, associate professor of history

Elda Sanchez, professor and director of the National Natural Toxins Research Center

Greta Schuster, professor and chair of Agriculture, Agribusiness and Environmental Sciences

Susan Smith, assistant to the executive director, Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute, president of Staff Council

Community members of the committee are:

The Honorable Jaime Carrillo, Kleberg County Court at Law, Kingsville

Gene Dawson ’82, President, Pape-Dawson Engineers, San Antonio

Al Hinojosa ’77, Retired Vice President, Holt Cat, Freer

Maggie Hinojosa ’91, Higher Education Administrator, McAllen

Tio Kleberg, Philanthropist, Kingsville

Balous Miller ’66, Chairman, Bill Miller, San Antonio

The Committee will begin work immediately with a goal to have recommendations to the chancellor by April. Parker Executive Search has been contracted to provide support and cultivate potential applicants and nominees.