Calling All Artists To Apply To Participate In The Inaugural Sugar Land Arts Festival

Are you an artist? The Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation is seeking artists to apply to participate in the inaugural Sugar Land Arts Festival on April 23-24, 2022- art, food, drink, music, and fun! The Sugar Land Arts Fest seeks artisans in all media to be a part of the Festival.

Artists can apply for free and receive a special discount if they apply before January 31, 2022. The Sugar Land Arts Fest will be a world-class outdoor art gallery event with live music and entertainment, all meant to feature world-class artists from all backgrounds and artwork in all media.

The Sugar Land Arts Fest will take place at the award-winning Smart Financial Centre Plaza. The state-of-the-art plaza is a beautiful environment for an arts festival. Our partnership with the City of Sugar Land and numerous community partners means we expect it to be the main event on the region’s calendar.

Important Information:

Application website: https://sugarlandartsfest.com/artists/.

No application fees.

Artists of all media are encouraged to apply.

The deadline to apply is March 31, 2022.

Early application by January 31, 2022, will receive a $50 discount on the booth.

Application materials: 4 images of artwork (per artist), 1 image of booth.

Single booths are 10×10 feet, and artists can share booths.

Artists must supply their own white tent unless renting one from the Festival.

Applicable fees can be found on the application website.Artists can expect state-wide press related to this event. Approved applications also include the benefit of an ‘Artist spotlight’ (with a link to the artist’s website) on the Sugar Land Arts Fest website, including a marketplace opportunity for artists’ work.

Sugar Land, Texas, is known for hosting some of the best events in the region, and we look forward to you joining us!

Let’s be social and follow us: @SugarLandArtsFest on Instagram and Facebook, and

@SLartsfest on Twitter.