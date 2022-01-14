Animal Lovers Travel Around the World with Animeals for Interfaith Ministries Wags & Whiskers Brunch and Pet Fashion Show Fundraiser

Saturday, February 26, 2022

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., philanthropic animal lovers will venture around the world at the Lone Star Flight Museum for the 9th Annual Wags and Whiskers Brunch, benefiting Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston’s Animeals program, which provides pet food, toys and preventative vet care supplies to seniors with pets in the Meals on Wheels program.

The “World Traveler” themed event will feature a pet fashion show, silent auction, and more and will be hosted by Brunch Chair Melinda Wineinger. Donning their best international attire, guests are invited to enjoy an inspiring program emceed by Casey Curry honoring longtime Animeals donor and volunteer Ann Kaesermann. The brunch is made possible by dedicated supporters like lead sponsor Fred G. Marshall in loving memory of his wife Linda.

Guests can purchase a table for ten that includes additional benefits in Private Plane, First Class, Business Class, Premium Class, or Frequent Flyer to support Animeals and Interfaith Ministries. Sponsorship levels include:

Private Plane Sponsor – $25,000

First Class Flight Sponsor – $15,000

Business Class Flight Sponsor – $10,000

Premium Class Flight Sponsor – $5,000

Frequent Flyer Flight Sponsor – $2,500

Prepare to take flight by purchasing a sponsorship at http://www.imgh.org/events/wags . Individual tickets for International, Premium and Traveler fares are also available beginning at $250. Contact Kyra Thomas at kthomas@imgh.org or call 713-533-4925 for more information. Program print deadline is February 5, 2022.

Animeals was started more than 10 years ago when Interfaith Ministries’ Meals on Wheels drivers discovered that seniors were sharing their food with their beloved pets. Today, Animeals provides free pet food, toys, and preventative vet care for more than 1,300 dogs and cats.