Katy ISD Preview Nights Offer Inside Look into Career & Technical Courses

Katy ISD students interested in enrolling and learning about career and technical (CTE) courses, will have the opportunity to attend upcoming Preview Night events hosted by Miller Career & Technology Center (MCTC). Due to large attendance in past years, MCTC will offer two opportunities to visit the facility. The event for students in grades 9-11, and their parents, will take place on Monday, January 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Preview Night for junior high students, and their parents, will be held on Tuesday, February 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“MCTC serves as a central site in Katy ISD for specialized CTE courses not offered at a student’s home campus,” said Kelley Kirila, principal of MCTC. “Our mission is to develop college and career-ready students through engaging real-world experiences,” added Kirila.

Over 30 courses will be offered at MCTC during the 2022-2023 school year, covering business, industry, public service, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), as well as a new construction trades curse. Attached is additional information:

Link to schedule:

https://www.katyisd.org/campus/MCTC/Documents/21-22%20Preview%20Night%20Info.pdf