What Are the Best CBD Oils for the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms can be supported through the use of CBD oils. Read about the best CBD options via this quick breakdown.

Did you know that The U.S National Library of Medicine recognizes CBD as having the potential to relieve some symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis (MS) in adults?

Due to the symptoms, random flare-ups, and nature of MS, it can be a very frustrating disease to manage. Though there are several prescription medications available, MS patients and doctors are always looking for an alternative viable treatment option.

Today, several people are using CBD oils as a natural treatment option for MS and other types of medical conditions. Here is what you need to know about CBD oil and MS.

How Common is Multiple Sclerosis?

MS is one of many autoimmune diseases. The condition causes the body’s immune system to attack its healthy cells.

If you have MS, your immune system will specifically attack cells in the myelin, which is the protective cover that surrounds nerves in the spinal cord and brain. As a result, the nerve signals from the brain to the other parts of the body will be interrupted.

This affects several functions in the body, including one’s behavior and motor skills. In the United States, about 1 million adults are living with MS and around 2 million more worldwide.

This condition affects more women than men and its progression varies from one person to another. Though MS can occur at any age, it is mostly diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 40.

MS patients globally can benefit from the reported benefits of CBD oil. The oil can help reduce spasms, pain, and other symptoms related to the condition.

What Causes MS?

Though research on the exact cause of MS is inconclusive, there are several theories and risk factors that are known to cause MS. Some the risk factors include:

Gene Mutations

Family history and genetics have a vital role to play in the onset of MS. If you have a family member with this condition, you are more at risk of the disease. However, it is still unclear how genes trigger MS and which genes are more at risk.

Environment

Where you live can also trigger the onset of MS. Some parts of the world have higher rates of MS than others. For example, people who live in areas far from the equator are more at risk of this disease.

This is because these areas do not receive intense sun. People in such areas have lower levels of vitamin D and this is a risk factor for MS.

Note that, even though the environment, you may not experience intense symptoms of MS. In some cases, you may experience mild symptoms that will allow you to maintain a relatively normal life.

Exposure to Some Bacteria or Viruses

Being exposed to some infections such as the Epstein-Barr virus is also known to trigger MS. Though MS is a life-changing condition, it is not necessarily terminal. While it is degenerative, the average lifespan of a person with MS is only slightly shorter than the average adult lifespan.

CBD Oil as a Therapeutic Agent for MS Symptoms

CBD oil is one of the most common formulations of CBD and can be taken orally or topically. The oils are now believed to be effective in managing the symptoms of several medical conditions including multiple sclerosis.

There are several symptoms that occur with MS. These symptoms are unpredictable and can change depending on the type of MS. Note that not everyone experiences the same symptoms.

Some of the symptoms of MS that CBD oil can help manage include:

Spasticity

Emotional changes

Fatigue

Mobility

Pain and itching

Nerve-related pain

Not all CBD oils are the same. While they all rely on cannabidiol as an active component, some oils are more effective in treating MS than others.

Broad-spectrum CBD oils are the best oils for multiple sclerosis treatment. These oils contain no THC and are non-psychoactive. Therefore, you will enjoy all the benefits that CBD oil has to offer.

Though full-spectrum CBD oils may be ideal for treating MS, they contain trace amounts of THC and can show up on a drug test. To avoid this, it may be best to use broad-spectrum CBD oils.

Additionally, to get the best from CBD oil, it may be ideal to buy from a reputable store that only sells organic and third party tested products.

Taking CBD Oils for Endocannabinoid Deficiency May Help

CBD binds and activates the endocannabinoid receptors in the brain. These are the CB1 and CB2 receptors. CB1 receptors are located in the central nervous system, gonads, connective tissues, intestines, and other glands.

On the other hand, CB2 receptors are located in the immune cells, thymus, tonsils, and spleen. CBD adjusts or modulates how these receptors respond and can also stimulate them.

The question is, does it also hinge on basic endocannabinoid deficiency? Though research on this is still underway, there is some evidence that shows some relationship between MS and endocannabinoid deficiency.

Since CBD binds with both the CB1 and CB2 receptors, taking it may help boost or stimulate the receptors and alleviate the symptoms of MS. However, even though CBD for MS has shown potential in providing relief, not many physicians will prescribe it and much research is still needed to confirm the connection.

In the meantime, MS patients can rely on self-treatment methods unless they are in a state where CBD is legal. In this case, they can use CBD oil as an alternative to prescription medication for MS.

Use the Right CBD Oils for Multiple Sclerosis

Though CBD oil for multiple sclerosis is still in its infancy, the oil is a great alternative form of treatment for MS. Several MS patients are using it and it would be best if you consider it too. However, you should always buy the right oil and use the right dose.

