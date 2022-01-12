Traceability and Why it’s Legally Important for Your Business   

Batch Traceability or Batch Number Traceability is the practice of identifying batches and tracking their movement from a time before a product has been made through to transportation and distribution. Traceability can be achieved by assigning an identification number to each batch which records where the product was created, who it belongs to, and when it was finished. The Traceability data can then be linked with serial numbers that are subsequently attached to the products as they move through the supply chain. Serial numbers identify individual units throughout their life cycle, allowing you to identify all information about your goods, such as:

Who produced it, what’s its history, path, and destination?

Who handled/stored my goods and when?

What’s the temperature and humidity in which my products were stored?

Where is my product now?

Traceability solutions can help you answer these questions.

Achieving end-to-end trackability includes a good traceability management solution like manufacturing ERP software, which will have all the features you need to collect this information. It doesn’t matter if your goods are large or small, traceability provides an accurate method of recording where materials came from, who handled them, and where they are currently located. Traceability helps businesses improve their efficiency by knowing exactly what went wrong (and right!) with every batch of their goods. Traceability gives you other benefits, such as:

Reduces supply chain failures

Increases sales opportunities

Minimizes losses

Traceability also allows businesses to easily respond to legal requests for information about their products, including:

Where does a product originate from

Who does it belong to?

What proofs of purchase can you provide?

Traceability can also help your business retain its good reputation – traceability offers the ability to accurately track food products as they move through the supply chain. Traceability is essential for controlling and monitoring food safety processes, particularly during transportation. Traceability allows businesses to monitor their supply chains for possible dangers such as:

Faulty or defective materials

Counterfeit shipments

Contamination

Traceability solutions can provide businesses with the peace of mind that they know exactly where their goods are located and what condition those goods are in at all times. Traceability helps businesses ensure compliance with local, state, provincial, and federal regulatory bodies, including:

FDA – Traceability is required by law

USDA Traceability is an important part of FSMA (Food Safety Modernization Act).

