Two Katy ISD Wrestlers Win At CFISD Wrestling Tournament

By Terry Carter

More than 1,000 male wrestlers competed in the 19th annual Cy-Fair ISD Invitational. And Katy heavyweight Rodney Trotter emerged as a champion, giving notice that he will be a contender in the postseason tournaments.

Among approximately 700 female wrestlers battling at the Berry Center this weekend, Seven Lakes senior Annmarie Janssen also earned recognition as a champion in one of the largest wrestling tournaments in Texas. Both grapplers took top honors.

BOYS’ WRESTLING RESULTS

In the boys’ team competition, Allen (317.5 points) dominated for first place. College Park (176.5) was a distant second overall. Seven Lakes (144) tied Rockwall Heath (144) for seventh place to lead Katy ISD teams. Katy (130) finished 13th, Cinco Ranch (99.5) was 21st, Tompkins (61) finished 37th, Morton Ranch (56) and Taylor ((52) took 44th, among 71 boys’ teams that scored.

At 113 pounds, Seven Lakes standout Jose Salinas (26-3) defeated Keller Central’s Kody Tanimoto, 3-1, to place third. Tompkins’ Diego Lopez (16-2) placed fifth in this extremely competitive field.

at 120 pounds, Cinco Ranch’s Jackson Herman (37-7) won a major decision over SA Reagans’ Bryce Whitethorn, 14-2 to earn seventh place.

at 152 pounds, Katy’s Juan Pablo (37-10) placed fourth.

At 160 pounds, Taylor’s Michael Bone (25-1) placed third with a 3-1 decision over Keller Central’s Braden Manners. Also Cinco Ranch’s Isai Jaime (32-14) placed seventh.

At 170 pounds, Seven Lakes standout Mike Amico (19-1) suffered his first loss, dropping an 8-6 championship final to Allen’s Vinny Oliva. Cinco Ranch’s Tomas Fuentes (35-8) finished seventh.

At 182 pounds, Seven Lakes’ Paul Owino (27-7) placed eighth.

At 195 pounds, Katy’s Sal Reyes (30-15) finished eighth.

At 220 pounds, Katy’s Dimitrios Katsigiannis (33-11) won seventh place by injury default.

At 285 pounds, Katy’s Trotter (16-1) captured first place in a dynamic 13-2 major decision over South Grand Prairie’s Caleb Jinks. Blake Rogers ( 16-8) of Seven Lakes took eighth place.

GIRLS’ WRESTLING RESULTS

In the girls’ team competition, Seven Lakes (120.5) finished seventh with a late surge of points from 185-pound champion Annmarie Janssen (16-1) and 215-pound fifth-place Nolan Snagg (23-6), who wrestled up after competing at 185 earlier this season.

Prosper (157) edged Southlake Carroll (153) for the girls’ team title, but it was a battle with 11 teams earning at least 100 team points. Katy (79) placed 18th, Cinco Ranch (36) 41st, Tompkins (30) 48th, Taylor (8)63rd and Morton Ranch (7) 65th.