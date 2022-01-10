How to Buy SHIBA INU Coin on Binance?

Shiba Inu coin has gained popularity, and as the major market rival and offshoot of dogecoin, Shiba Inu has sparked a lot of interest from crypto investors wanting to make the most of the next dogecoin-like wave and make quick money like a lot of dogecoin investors did at the beginning of 2021.

Shiba Inu began with a quadrillion circulation supply, with its founder Ryoshi locking 50% in Uniswap’s decentralized exchange to provide liquidity. The remaining 50% of the currency was transmitted to the wallet of the co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin. Shiba Inu cryptocurrency is traded on Binance as a SHIB token.

About SHIBA INU

A meme-based cryptocurrency, SHIBA INU, is named after a dog breed. It was launched in August 2020 as one of the dog-themed cryptocurrencies by a developer or group named Ryoshi. It is meant to be a doge coin-compatible Ethereum alternative, and SHIB tokens are popularly known as the “Dogecoin Killer.”

This ERC-20 coin is in the process of converting to a proof of stake consensus method. ShibaSwap, a decentralized exchange, lies at the heart of the SHIB ecosystem. It also funds an NFT art incubator, which encourages dog-inspired artists from all around the world to enter the NFT market with their Shiba Inu.

Options to Buy SHIBA INU (Exchanges)

Thanks to their widespread appeal, meme coins such as SHIB are freely available on most major centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. Some of them are Binance, Coinbase Pro, Huobi Global, Gemini, FTX, KuCoin, and many more.

There are two primary decentralized exchanges where Shiba Inu coins can be easily purchased. The first is the ShibaSwap platform, a native decentralized Shiba Inu exchange. The user must link their Ethereum-based wallet to this platform by selecting the “Connect wallet” button in the upper right corner. There are three distinct wallet options to choose from, Wallet Connect, Metamask, and Coinbase Wallet.

Although there are several exchanges through which Shiba Inu can be bought, Binance is one of the top cryptocurrency exchanges. This online tool provides an API that an investor can connect with their current trading software. But before investing in SHIB coin you must check out the future price forecast of SHIBA INU.

Buy SHIBA INU Coin on Binance

Binance is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world in terms of daily cryptocurrency trading volume, and the trading platform supports over 150 coins. It was established in 2017 and is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Changpeng Zhao, a developer who had previously designed high-frequency trading software, launched Binance.

Binance is the most convenient way to buy, trade, sell and hold SHIB tokens. The investor can own, sell or buy crypto by signing up for a Binance account.

The process of Buying SHIBA Inu on Binance

The user has to fill in the essential information, such as their email address or cell phone number, while registering with Binance. It is good to select a strong password for the wallet to maintain security. To create a Binance account, one can also use their mobile phone application. Users have to verify their identity to acquire cryptocurrency, and it usually just takes a few minutes to finish this process. This is available on Binance by hovering over the account symbol and selecting “Identification.”

Once the formalities are complete, the user can go to the homepage banner and click on ‘Buy Now.’ Cryptocurrency can be bought using a variety of fiat currencies. Enter the amount to spend in fiat currency, and the system calculates the amount of cryptocurrency one can acquire. Once chosen, the user has to click continue for the next step. Shiba coin may be purchased through:

Bank transfer

By transferring money through a bank account to the suppliers of these currencies, one can buy stable coins shown on Binance. After that, on Binance, they can use these stable coins to buy Shib tokens.

Credit or Debit Card

On Binance, the user can buy Shib tokens with a debit card or a credit card. They offer the most convenient method for purchasing Shiba coins with MasterCard or Visa.

Conclusion

Binance’s world-class matching engine can process transactions at a rate of up to 1.4 million per second. This guarantees a rapid and secure crypto trading experience. Binance makes Shiba trading straightforward. They make every attempt to adequately inform the users about each cryptocurrency they provide on the exchange.