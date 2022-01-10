Domestic Violence in Rhode Island: What Should You Do?

Any member of the household, regardless of age, race, gender, sexual orientation, faith, or other social groups, can commit or be a victim of domestic violence. As a result, an intimate partner, a kid, or another relative might be victims. The Secretary-General has advocated for the construction of secure channels for household members to seek help without alerting their abusers, such as emergency warning systems in pharmacies and grocery shops, in response to the risk of rising domestic abuse.

Working remotely for a long period might increase stress and anxiety levels. While being near close family members and loved ones may help reduce feelings of loneliness, confinement may worsen pre-existing inter-familial tensions, aggravating long-term abusive patterns. Isolation can also lead to new conflicts, leading to domestic violence.

What do facts and numbers say?

In the U. S., on average, 20 people are subjected to physical abuse by an intimate partner each minute. This translates to more than 10 million women and men in a single year.

1 in 4 females and 1 in 9 males are victims of physical violence, sexual abuse, and partner stalking, with consequences such as injury, fear, PTSD, STD transmission, from their intimate partner.

In Rhode Island, domestic violence is reported about 29.90% against women and 19.30% against men.

What precisely is domestic violence?

Domestic abuse is defined as an episode or a sequence of occurrences of controlling, manipulative, threatening, demeaning, and violent behavior, including sexual assault, perpetrated by a spouse or ex-partner in the majority of instances, but also by a family member or caretaker. It’s extremely common. It is mostly experienced by women and perpetrated by men in most instances.

Domestic violence can take many forms, including but not limited to:

Control through coercion (this includes intimidation, isolation, degradation, and control with the use or threat of violence)

Emotional or psychological abuse

Harassment, whether physical or sexual

Financial or economical manipulation

Abuse and stalking

Online abuse

COVID-19-related risks and consequences

COVID-19 has unleashed uncertainties and grievances on the entire world. But it has brought darker days for victims of domestic abuse. The stay-at-home limitations have resulted in forced cohabitation in confined settings for an indeterminate period, perhaps increasing the risk of domestic abuse.

Domestic abuse victims are already alienated from their friends, family, and support networks, even without the pandemic scenario, and social distancing methods were not the norm. But, unfortunately, now the situation is worse.

Abusers take advantage of the stay-at-home situation to establish even more control over their victims.

Domestic violence is not caused by stress, but it may worsen and accelerate it in situations like the one we’re in.

According to scientists, staying at home might be more harmful than the coronavirus itself, who predict that increased stress could lead to an explosive series of violence.

What initiatives to take in the face of domestic violence?

If you or a member of your family is being victimized by violence, take the following steps:

Seek out supporting relatives and friends who can assist you in managing stress and juggle various duties such as meals, childcare, and so on. Devise a safety plan for yourself and your children if the violence worsens. This means keeping contact information for neighbors, friends, and family members whom you can call or visit for assistance; having important documents, money, and a few personal items on hand to take with you if you need to leave right away; and planning how you will leave the house and get help Keep track of helplines for domestic violence, social workers, child protection, the local police station, shelters, and other support agencies. Maintain confidentiality so that your spouse or family members are unaware of your activities and you remain protected Examine these guidelines, which were created expressly for UN workers and families. Talk to an experienced Rhode Island domestic violence attorney and save your rights.

Wrap up

It is a difficult time, and spending a longer duration with an abuser is beyond imagination.

What you need is mindful isolation, quarantine, and distance that won’t negatively influence your mental health. Stay calm and try to stick to regular routines as much as possible, and schedule time for physical exercise and sleep.