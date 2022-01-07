TPWD Closing Oyster Harvest Area in Aransas Bay

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is closing TX-32 in Aransas Bay to commercial and recreational oyster harvest beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

This closing is based on samples recently collected by TPWD showing low abundance of legal-sized oysters. TPWD has worked with the oyster industry to develop criteria for closing areas to harvest. The criteria include parameters for oysters when they fall below certain thresholds based on the abundance of legal-sized oysters (3 inches or greater) and the percentage of small oysters (2-2.9 inches).

All areas currently closed to harvest will continue to be monitored by TPWD and will reopen when criteria thresholds are met. The Texas public oyster season runs Monday–Friday from Nov. 1 through April 30.