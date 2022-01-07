Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen Expands with Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement  

Popular Houston-Based Fast-Casual Pizza Brand Grows to add Two L ocations in Greater-Houston Area

Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen is set to open one location in Katy and one in Richmond, both in Spring 2022. The Katy location will be located at 22723 Morton Ranch Road. Address information is not yet available for the Richmond location. Both restaurants will be owned and operated by first-time franchisee Carmen Maria Torres. Josh Friedlander of NewQuest Properties served as Russo’s broker for the Katy transaction.

The Morton Ranch location will be a new fast-casual foot print at 2,200 square-foot space with an open kitchen design and a large outdoor patio, with total restaurant capacity near 120 guests. New menu items including Truffle Garlic Knots, Prosciutto Burrata Pizza, Truffle Mushroom Pizza, Truffle Burrata Gnocchi, and Bruschetta, will be served along with craft beer and Italian wines.

“My husband and I are based in Mexico City, but spend part of our time living in Houston,” said franchisee owner Torres. “We’ve been Russo’s customers for years and love the food, service, and the entire Russo’s concept and franchise model. We were initially attracted to the idea of owning a Russo’s because of the access we get to Anthony Russo instead of having to deal with a large corporation and not knowing who you’re doing business with.”

Russo’s offers authentic New York-style pizza and traditional Italian dishes using fresh ingredients with no additives or preservatives. The fast-casual chain creates dishes from ingredients that are safe, reliable, and from trusted brands.

“We use my family’s classic Italian recipes and only the freshest ingredients to create a delicious final product,” said Chef Anthony Russo, Founder and CEO of Russo’s. “We are so excited to expand our presence in Katy and Richmond with Carmen Maria and to serve the best New York Style Pizza and authentic Italian cuisine to the local communities.”