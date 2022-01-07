Paxton Sues Biden Over Unlawful Vaccine Mandate for Texas State Troops

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden Administration over an unconstitutional vaccine mandate being imposed on the Texas Army National Guard and the Texas Air National Guard. Neither the President nor federal military officials can order the Governor of Texas and non-federalized National Guardsmen to comply with a vaccination mandate or to direct a particular disciplinary action for failure to comply. President Biden is not those troops’ commander-in-chief; Governor Abbott is.

“This is one of the many examples of federal overreach by the Biden Administration that my office is adamantly fighting against,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “Now this Administration plans to exacerbate the border crisis by taking out the very people defending Texas—the state that he abandoned and left bearing the costs and consequences of his decisions.”