Cinco Ranch Depth Sinks Fighting Tigers

By Terry Carter

Led by Derek Kollmansberger and Josh Lennon, the Cinco Ranch Cougars dominated 22-7 in the fourth quarter to defeat the visiting Katy Tigers 65-51 in District 19-6A boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.

The first three quarter revealed an extremely close, competitive battle tied 27-27 at halftime. Katy (10-13, 0-2 in district) led 44-43 after three quarters, thanks to 3-point shooting and conversions from the free throw line.

Katy standout Dayvaughn Froe led the Tigers with 17 points, including 14 in the first half. Tiger senior 6-5 center Aydan Perdue and and junior Cason Cole helped the Katy scoring machine. Perdue finished with 11 points, and Cole added 15.

Cinco Ranch’s depth gave the Cougars an advantage on the court in the final quarter as the pace and scoring increased in the second half.

The Cougars (11-12, 1-0) got 13 points from Lennon and a game-high 19 points from 3-point sharp shooter Kollmansberger. He drained five 3-pointers to lead Cinco Ranch, including a pair of long-distance shots during the fourth-quarter run, which included defensive stops, rebounds and a few Katy turnovers, the Cinco Ranch coach said.

The Cougars intensified their defensive efforts on the Tigers’ senior guard, holding him to a single 3-point basketball in the second half. Cinco Ranch also distributed the ball well and played well right after the holiday break.

“Today’s our first day back in school. You never know how they are going to respond. That’s what I am most proud of. They competed at a really high level,” Cinco Ranch Neil King said after the game.

Other recent boys’ results include:

Tompkins defeated Morton Ranch 75-55

Mayde Creek beat Taylor 68-52

Less than a week into the boys’ district race, Mayde Creek (17-6, 2-0), Seven Lakes (22-3, 1-0), Tompkins (13-7, 1-0) and Cinco Ranch are the frontrunners. Taylor (7-12, 0-2), Katy and Morton Ranch (3-17, 0-2) haven’t notched a win yet, but we are early into the league race. And with a 7-team district, one team will receive a bye each time district foes play.

In recent girls’ basketball action:

Tompkins 70, Morton Ranch 22

Taylor 47, Mayde Cree 39

Katy 54, Cinco Ranch 50

Tompkins (26-1, 4-0) and Seven Lakes (23-4, 3-0) lead the girls’ 19-6A race as round one begins to wind down. Katy (17-6, 2-2) and Taylor (11-12, 2-2) are tied in the middle of the pack with Cinco Ranch (10-9, 1-2) in hot pursuit for a top-4 finish, which will convert into a playoff spot. And Mayde Creek (4-15, 0-3) and Morton Ranch (9-11, 0-3) are also deadlocked in the 7-team district.