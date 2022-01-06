Cinco Ranch Girls Dominate Jersey Village 5-0

By Terry Carter

Unsure of her offensive firepower in game one of the 2022 season, Cinco Ranch girls’ soccer coach Claudia Monagas was pleasantly surprised as the Lady Cougars scored in rapid fire and shut Jersey Village out on Tuesday.

Five athletes scored as No. 8-ranked Cinco Ranch found its offensive legs early and often in the 5-0 season opener. Liz Campos opened the scoring barrage on an assist from team captain Izzy Rodriguez. Photos showed that Rodriguez played hard around the ball most of the night, passed well and led the action for the Lady Cougars. She finished with at least two assists.

Lady Cougars Alli Powell, Erin McConnell, Paula Fuentes and Cezanne Gigante also scored against a solid Jersey Village squad. Cinco Ranch scored its final two goals in the last 10 minutes to celebrate the sizable non-district victory. And Alex Cupples posted the shutout in goal.

“The girls all played well. They all played hard. I’m happy about it,” Monagas said. “Our goal scorers from last year both graduated. So we are trying to get people to step-in and contribute.”

With District 19-6A play approaching, Monagas regards the Katy ISD league as one of the most competitive anywhere. Seven Lakes is the top-ranked girls’ soccer team in Region III, and Tompkins ranks No. 3, according to one online poll.

“Our district is one of the toughest around. Every game in district feels like a playoff game,” she said. “If you work hard enough and prepare hard enough, anything can happen. You also have the favorites in this district, but the district is so tough, you never know what can happen.”