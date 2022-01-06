Cannabis Consumption Methods That Aren’t So Well Known 

Are you an avid pothead and want to know more about the different consumption methods around? Do you want to know which are the more unique cannabis consumption methods and how they work?

There are many ways to consume cannabis, and everyone seems to have their method that they swear by. Some people like to smoke it, some people like to vape it, and others like to eat it. But which is the best way?

Well, that depends on what you’re looking for. Each method has its own set of pros and cons, so it’s important to figure out which one is right for you. In this blog post, we’ll take a look at the cannabis consumption methods that are lesser-known and how they work.

Chillums

The first consumption method that we have on our list is Chillums. These devices are small straight pipes that are typically made of stone, clay, or glass. They are native to Colombia and use combustion to light the weed for it to be smoked.

Chillums are typically smaller than other kinds of pipes and can even be compared to that of one-hitter, although they are not quite as small as those. Chillums are typically not very expensive pipes to buy and are great for those who want something inexpensive, easy to use, and easy to conceal.

One-Hitters

Also known as a taster or bat, these one hitters are small and skinny pipes and a small bowl at the end which is designed for the substance to be consumed in one hit or one inhalation, hence the name one-hitter.

Although consuming weed with a one-hitter might not get you as high as other consumption methods, it can still get you reasonably high with its small bowl. Typically, each serving is about 25 mg, which is plenty to get you high if that is what you want. This is yet another small and easy-to-use device that is easy to conceal. However, they are mostly made of glass and can be particularly fragile.

Bubblers

If you feel like bongs and dab rigs might be too big for you, but still like the idea of them, then something that might interest you is a bubbler. They are essentially small or mini bongs that are equivalent in size to a pipe.

Bubblers are one of the older methods of cannabis consumption for marijuana but have also been used for other products such as tobacco. At Daily High Club you can find the perfect bubbler that is easy to store and small enough to take on the go with you in a bag. For those who enjoy smoking or using bongs, this is a great device.

Transdermal Patches

Next up on our list, we have transdermal patches. These are pretty much exactly what they sound like. They are patches that are placed on the skin and allow you to consume cannabis through absorption through the skin.

These patches penetrate the skin and allow cannabinoids to enter the bloodstream easily and efficiently. This is a great way to consume cannabis for those who are trying to stop smoking or for those who are using it for medicinal purposes. They are a great product for those who want a slow and extended-release of the cannabinoids into their bloodstream.

Electronic Dab Rigs

For those who like an all-in-one product and don’t want to worry about having lighters on hand, this electronic dab rig is a great device to consider. Just like a standard dab rig, it makes use of a cannabis concentrate that is heated on the nail, and then the vapor passes through a water chamber to cool it down before it hits the lungs.

The main difference is that while most dab rigs need a lighter to heat the nail, the electronic dab rig does this through electricity rather than heating it manually. It is a great product if you want to have a stronger high. This is because you use a concentrate, and a small amount goes a long way.