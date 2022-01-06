6 Most Friendly Dog Breeds

Are you considering adding a new pup to your family but want one that is friendly around other dogs and people? Do you want to know which dog breeds are the friendliest and which you should pick if you are trying to socialize them with other dogs or people?

First-time dog owners might not think it’s important to know what breed their new pup is but knowing the breeds can be very helpful. For example, if you have a small apartment and want an energetic dog with short hair that doesn’t shed much, then you could look for breeds like Maltese or Pomeranian.

If your home has more space and needs a guard dog that also loves cuddles, then Great Dane or Rottweiler would be perfect! Knowing what type of breed you need will help ensure that your new furry friend fits into your life seamlessly. If you want friendly dogs, then here are some of the best friendly dog breeds in the world.

Goldendoodle

The first breed of dog on our list of the friendliest dog breeds is the Goldendoodle. These dogs are a newer breed that is a mix between a golden retriever and a poodle which has resulted in one of the most adorable and fluffiest dog breeds around. However, on top of their good looks and gorgeous curls, there is so much more.

According to ABCs Puppy Zs, their popular Goldendoodles are some of the most friendly dogs that you will come across. They are lively and full of energy but will never turn down a good belly scratching and some cuddles. They love being outside and playing around, but they also love spending time with their owners, cuddled up.

They are great with both other dogs and people who come around to your house. They are loyal and patient, but this does not take away from their friendliness.

Border Collie

Next up on our list, we have the border collie. Originally bred to herd cattle, sheep, or other animals, the border collie is a very energetic dog that needs plenty of exercise and mental stimulation. These pups are always their happiest when they are running around outdoors, playing.

When it comes to playing agility games like catching balls or flying discs, there are no others quite like the border collie. They love being around people and paying attention to them. As long as someone is playing with them then they are as happy as can be.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Moving on down our list of the most friendly dog breeds, the next pup we have is the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. This mouthful of a name goes along with one of the most elegant and gracious-looking pups out there.

While their long fur means that there is quite a bit of maintenance involved, this doesn’t detract from the fact that they are great family dogs and that they are incredibly friendly. These sweet-looking dogs were literally bred to be companions, and they do an excellent job at just that.

They loved being snuggled and cuddled all day long and would never give up the chance to have the attention all on them.

Beagle

Originally bred as hunting dogs, the beagle is a breed of dog that loves being outside and getting plenty of exercise. However, they are very friendly dogs and typically love being around both people and other animals.

They will go with you wherever you go and will typically be incredibly well-tempered, calm, and well mannered with anyone they come across. Although sometimes they can get a bit excited and chase another animal.

French Bulldog

Last but not least, we have the French bulldog. Commonly referred to as Frenchie’s, these pups have been gaining popularity over the last few years. Many people used to believe that their stocky and muscular build meant they were aggressive, but this just wasn’t the case.

They are one of the friendliest breeds of dog that you will come across. They love being around children and adults alike and they are suckers for attention. They aren’t the most energetic dogs you will come across but being laid back and having a quick personality makes them perfect as a family pet.