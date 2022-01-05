National Charity League, Inc., Star Chapter Recognizes Senior Class Of 2022 For Achievements

On Sunday, January 16, 2022, National Charity League (NCL), Inc., Star Chapter will present the Senior Class of 2022 at its annual Senior Recognition Ceremony. This formal event includes family and friends, dinner and dancing and will take place at the Sugar Land Marriott, Town Square at 7:00 p.m. The evening honors each of the twenty-three members of the graduating class for their accomplishments and their contributions to our community.

“The Class of 2022 has completed a six-year program designed to foster the mother-daughter relationship and empower today’s girls to become tomorrow’s leaders,” said Jill Sweeney, NCL, Inc., Star Chapter President. Over the past six years, these young ladies, alongside their mothers, have contributed over (9,394.75) volunteer hours at 29 local charities, including The Westview School, Neighborhood KidZ Club, Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP), Interfaith Ministries (Meals on Wheels), The Ballard House, Katy Christian Ministries (KCM), Fort Bend Women’s Center, The Krause Center, The Monty Ballard YMCA, Brookwood, Willow River Farms, and Texas Children’s Hospital.

In addition to serving their community through volunteering, these young ladies were honing their leadership skills by holding various board or liaison positions within the chapter, organizing class retreats as well as planning and leading annual chapter-wide social and philanthropy events, including: Holiday Philanthropy Fair, Mother-Daughter Tea and even hosting last year’s Senior Recognition of the Class of 2021. They have also been expanding their cultural awareness by attending the ballet, the symphony, the opera and musical theater.

“It has been a pleasure to watch the girls grow into confident, young adults ready to embrace the world. We are very proud of them and who they have become. Whatever they choose to do, we know they will be prepared to serve, lead, and be successful,” Jill Sweeney, NCL, Inc. Star Chapter President.

The seniors to be honored are: Brooke Alvarez, Eve Alvarez, Taylor Chapman, Daniella Chetta, McClaine Daigle, Emma Davis, Grace Jorden, Alexandra Kainer, Kathryn Lefevers, Sofia Leos Gonzalez, Sophia Martinez, Ally McCollam, Angelica Nava-Perez, Piper Paratore, Jayden Polk, Sadie Prothro, Sophia Reilly, Emma Reuber, Ainsley Robinson, Kayla Smith, Jensen Vann, Casey Rae Willingham, Jasmine Xu.

The Star Chapter wishes these accomplished young women great success in their future endeavors!