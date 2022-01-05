Katy ISD Launches Spring Community Education Courses

Have you ever wanted to learn how to play the guitar, maybe take some computer skills classes, or learn how to dance salsa? If so, look no further! Spring enrollment has begun for a variety of Katy Independent School District Community Education classes which aim to provide participants the opportunity to build expertise, learn a different skill or enjoy a new activity.

With a variety of topics and options, the Community Education courses at Katy ISD provide the general public with learning opportunities that include self-improvement, enrichment, recreation, professional skills courses and best of all, an opportunity to make new friends. Spring semester classes take place at various Katy ISD high schools during evening hours, and interested individuals can view course availability through the Katy ISD Community Education Spring 2022 Online Course Catalog.

“For over 30 years, the Katy ISD Community Education Program has grown to include almost 2,000 participants per semester,” said Karen Lewis, Director of Internal & Community Relations. “We have found that many participants who take a course, return in following semesters to take more classes,” added Lewis.

Registration is available online. Everyone is invited to register for classes, even if you live outside of the Katy ISD district. Certificates of completion are issued for most classes. For questions, call the Community Education Department at 281-396-6365.