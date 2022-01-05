Katy ISD and Gulf Coast Host Blood Drive

January is National Blood Donor Month, and this year Katy Independent School District is partnering with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center to offer its staff, students and parents an opportunity to donate.

On January 3 and 4, the Blood Center will operate a mobile site at Legacy Stadium from 1-7 p.m. This is a great opportunity for Katy ISD staff and community members to give back to others in need of blood supply.

When donating blood, participating individuals are encouraged to highlight the campus they are associated with. The outcomes of campuses wishing to participate in the Gulf Coast Blood Drive Challenge, and other spring community blood drive gatherings, will be shared at the end of each event. Appointments are recommended and can be made at the QR code below:

What: ANNOUNCEMENT FOR NEWSCAST AND PUBLICATIONS – Katy ISD Partners with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center for Blood Drive Challenge

Where: Legacy Stadium

5175 Franz Road, Gate 1

(Enter on Katy Hockley Road near Walgreens)

Katy, TX 77493

When: January 3-4, 2022 1-7 p.m.