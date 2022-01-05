Houston’s unique The Guide to Good Divorce℠ program announces its 2022 seminar schedule Workshop has helped hundreds of women prepare for divorce and starting over

The Guide to Good Divorce ℠ program announced today its 2021 seminar schedule. The unique and increasingly popular seminars are designed to help women transition legally, financially, and spiritually through the divorce process to a healthier, happier life — post-divorce.

“Divorce is rarely easy — yet navigating these rough waters with a road map based on knowledge, preparation, and support can be transformational,” explains Trey Yates, a veteran Houston-based board-certified family law attorney and founder of the program.

“Our seminars are holistic in scope and provide women with vital information they need to make informed decisions about the divorce process and putting their lives back together,” says Yates. “The program addresses not only the legal and financial challenges of divorce, but also its potential as a time of self-discovery and personal growth. Our program also encourages attendees to build support communities and address emotional and spiritual wellness needs.”

Here is the 2022 Guide to Good Divorce seminar schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 29; 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Houstonian (111 N. Post Oak Lane)

Saturday, Apr. 30; 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Houstonian

Saturday, July 30; 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Houstonian

Saturday, Sept. 24; 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Houstonian

The Guide to Good Divorce℠ half-day seminars include sessions led by Yates on the law of divorce in Texas, and presentations from certified divorce financial analysts, therapists and other wellness experts. Over 500 women have attended the quarterly workshops since they began in 2011.

“We introduced our seminars in 2011 and have had great success reaching many women who find themselves at this difficult crossroads. I have witnessed our attendees draw strength, comfort and self-confidence from our seminars and each other as they tackle the many challenges of divorce.”

Yates has practiced family law in the greater Houston metropolitan area since 1986. His idea for the seminars evolved over several years as he realized many of his female clients going through divorce could benefit from additional assistance beyond legal services.