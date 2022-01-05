Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir presents Hear the Future, featuring three outstanding youth choirs, for January offering

Public invited to free community concert at South Main Baptist Church on Sunday, Jan. 30

The Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of founder and artistic director Robert Simpson, presents the 22nd annual Hear the Future invitational choral festival on Sunday, Jan. 30 in the beautiful sanctuary of South Main Baptist Church. Each year, the Houston Chamber Choir invites three outstanding school choirs from the Greater Houston area to participate in its invitational choral festival. Thousands of students from the area’s finest K-12 choral programs have participated in Hear the Future over the years. This year’s community concert features elementary, middle and high school choirs and is free and open to the public. The event will entertain and inspire audiences as they “hear” that the future of choral music is bright.

To further its positive impact on our region’s school choral programs, Hear the Future now includes a VIP Choral Clinic for eight high schools, many of which are Title I. The clinic will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, led by Dr. Eduardo García-Novelli, a University of Houston graduate who is the newly appointed Director of Choral Activities at the University of Kansas.

WHO: Featured are the Parker Elementary School Advanced Chorus directed by Marianna Parnas-Simpson (Houston ISD), the North Shore Middle School Choir under the direction of Erin Huston (Galena Park ISD), and the Cy-Fair Chorale conducted by Nicholas Likos (Cypress-Fairbanks ISD). The professional men and women singers of the Houston Chamber Choir conducted by Robert Simpson, will also perform. Noted music educators and Houston Chamber Choir Educational Consultants, Sally Schott and Eddie Quaid, lead the planning of the Festival.

WHEN: In person on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at 4 p.m. CT

WHERE: South Main Baptist Church, 4100 Main St., Houston, TX 77002

COST: Free

MORE: There is ample parking in the church lot. No tickets are required, and the format is open seating. The festival is appropriate for all ages.

Photo caption: The Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of Robert Simpson, presents the invitational choral festival Hear the Future on Sunday, Jan. 30 at South Main Baptist Church.

Photo credit: Jeff Grass Photography