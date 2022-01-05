Exclusive Grand Opening for the Alley Theatre’s 75th Anniversary Museum Gallery Exhibit 

The Heritage Society hosts a tented affair for new and existing members to celebrate the new exhibit

On Monday, January 10, members of The Heritage Society will ring in 2022, with a party that celebrates the grand opening of the Alley Theatre’s exhibit. The exhibit’s celebration will be held at The Heritage Society’s Museum Gallery at 1100 Bagby Street and is free for members.

“We wanted to ring in the new year with a party that highlights the history of the Alley Theatre that is celebrating its 75th anniversary,” The Heritage Society’s executive director, Alison Bell said. “Our members will receive exclusive group tours and have a fun social in our spacious, tented Connally Plaza thanks to our board member Kirksey Gregg of Kirksey Gregg Productions.”

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Houstonians to become a member, so they can attend all the exclusive socials planned for 2022,” The Heritage Society’s board president, Minnette Boesel said. “We especially look forward to hosting the exhibit tours in our newly, remodeled Museum Gallery.”

“The Alley is known for its loyal, long-time supporters, and we know some will be surprised by its humble beginnings in a building that was in an actual alleyway, hence the name, and stories behind the exhibit pieces,” The Heritage Society’s development director, Laura Woods said. “For 75 years, the Alley has been enchanting audiences and has a special collection of theatre items that are part of Houston’s history.”

Members will learn this history behind the iconic institution through its props and scenic pieces, costumes, keepsakes, and artifacts. Members will be enchanted by the moon from Cyrano de Bergerac, Neverbird from Neverland in Peter Pan, an original canvas created during A Weekend with Pablo Picasso, set pieces from the Dracula set featuring the art of Edward Gorey, a replica of the site from Camp David, and many costumes and pieces from numerous other shows.

The exhibit is open Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays by appointment. Private tours and museum gallery venue rentals are available. To become a member and attend, contact info@heritagesociety.org.

More about The Heritage Society: The Heritage Society is a non-profit organization founded in 1954 whose mission is to tell the stories of the diverse history of Houston and Texas through collections, exhibits, the arts, educational programs, film, video, and other content. A number of public-spirited Houstonians formed in order rescue the 1847 Kellum-Noble House from demolition. The Heritage Society has since saved an additional nine historic buildings, moved them from various locations to join the Kellum-Noble House in Sam Houston Park, and restored them to reflect their respective eras. These 10 buildings, along with the museum gallery, serve as historic reference points and exhibition spaces for more than 23,000 artifacts that document life in Houston from the early 1800s to the mid-1900s. To see a 2022 calendar of events, head here . For more information, please contact info@heritagesociety.org .

More about the Alley Theatre: The Alley Theatre, one of America’s leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Theatre produces up to 16 plays and nearly 500 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and re-invigorated classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline—actors, directors, designers, composers, playwrights—who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

The Alley is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs. Its audience enrichment programs include pre-show and post-performance talks, events, and workshops for audience members of all ages. More info. at alleytheatre.org.

