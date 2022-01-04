Gastro Health and Nutrition Welcomes Dr. Richard LaCamera

With over 24 years of experience, Florida physician joins successful Gastroenterology clinic in Katy, TX

Gastro Health and Nutrition is gaining a highly trusted and well-trained physician, Dr. Richard LaCamera. Dr. LaCamera earned his Bachelor’s in Science in Zoology from the University of Florida in 1987 and completed medical school in 1991. Completing his internal medicine residency at the University of Alabama Birmingham in 1994, he then completed his GI fellowship training at the Medical University of South Carolina in 1997.

Dr. LaCamera will be joining from a private practice gastroenterology group in Palm Harbor, Florida, where he made his home for the last 24 years. Dr. LaCamera prides himself on being thorough, aims to answer all of his patient’s questions, and makes every effort to ensure his patients feel as if they’ve received passionate and accurate care.

Dr. LaCamera was initially board certified by the National Board of Internal Medicine in 1994 and earned his Gastroenterology subspecialty Boards in 1997. He is excited to start treating patients in the Katy community and surrounding areas. Dr. LaCamera is now scheduling patients at Gastro Health and Nutrition and looks forward to sharing successes with you on your mission to achieve total health.

New patients are encouraged to visit and can visit https://katygastro.com/dr-lacamera to request an appointment or call, 713.429.4550.