What to look for when choosing a payroll service provider?

Irrespective of the kind of business you are in, you must have hired employees to delegate your work and every business that does so has some sort of payroll process to pay its staff. If you are already burdened with work or you are a medium-scale firm that doesn’t have dedicated personnel to do so then hiring a payroll service provider might help you focus on other essential things in business. But the real question is how do I choose a payroll provider? To help you make the right decision we have listed down a key question to ask your potential payroll partner.

For the uninitiated, a payroll service provider is a company that offers payroll processing services to companies that don’t have the knowledge or time to run payroll in-house.

Inquire about what services do they offer: Which payroll services and features the provider in question offers and do they cover all your payroll needs. For this, you should have a list of feature requests ready to give to your potential candidates. The right payroll service provider will let you know the additional services you should add to the list as your business evolves. Learn more about the services by visiting their official website.

Working model: What performance will your payroll provider guarantee? How long will they take to rectify mistakes? Check the automation level of the payroll providers. That is, if they use a maximum of automation then you can be assured you do not have to pay for simple admin and bookkeeping tasks. Also, check how often do they update their system to maintain their compliance with local tax laws and regulations.

Read customer service reviews: Find out what other clients say about the customer services of the company you are choosing and how quickly they process it. Before giving them the contract, ask whether you will be assigned a personal representative in the firm who you can contact directly if needed or will it be a general email.

See proven expertise and reputation: You are outsourcing your payroll work to a company hence, you would want to know whether the company in question is qualified enough to handle the scale of your business. Ask for certificates, qualifications, etc., to get proof of the provider’s knowledge and expertise.

Data security: Everyone knows payroll data is very sensitive and hence, needs to be processed with maximum protection. One key question to ask them is how will they secure data protection and security?

Payroll Taxes: You like it or not, taxes are a reality of life. The payroll service provider you choose should be able to process the typical state and federal level tax dedication and filings. If some of your employees stay outside your business, ask them whether they can handle the different regulations for taxes in your area.

Last but not the least, compare prices: In payroll services, the price isn’t everything but at the same time, you want to make sure you don’t pay more than you should. Understand the pricing before outsourcing the project and ensure it is transparent from the beginning. Most of the services operate on a month-to-month basis with no long-term contracts while others require yearly commitments. Depending on how often you run payroll in a month, the pricing structure you choose could have a big cost implication on your budget.

Today, many companies are choosing to work with a payroll service provider to make the whole process simpler and more convenient than processing it on their own. The selected payroll service provider should be able to adjust with your growing business needs and be flexible enough to handle your payroll needs with a growing team.