Author: Rahim Haikal, M.D., F.A.A.F.P., Family Medicine and Occupational Medicine, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Katy

By Jan. 1, many have committed to a New Year’s resolution in hopes of leading a happier, healthier life. One of the most common resolutions is to exercise. Yet history shows that most people give up on fitness resolutions within weeks of starting. There are a variety of reasons for why this occurs, including not having clearly defined goals, trying to do too much too fast, fading motivation and willpower, and other real and imagined barriers.

This year, start 2022 off right and avoid a setback by following these doctor-recommended tips on how to successfully ease into a sensible, sustainable exercise routine.