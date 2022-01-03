New Year’s is the time for resolutions; Resolve to become a Red Cross volunteer in 2022

Join those heroic individuals who give their time to help those in need

As we near the end of 2021 and begin to think about our New Year’s resolutions, the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region asks that you consider making a meaningful choice by becoming a Red Cross volunteer.

Across the Texas Gulf Coast region, more than 3,000 people volunteer with the Red Cross. These local volunteers are part of the almost 300,000 people across the country whose support enables the Red Cross to respond to an average of more than 60,000 disasters every year. They help train more than 4.6 million people in Red Cross lifesaving skills; help provide nearly 550,000 services to military members, veterans and their families; and to reconnect almost 9,000 families separated by war or disaster around the world. In addition, as many as 2.5 million volunteer donors give blood and platelets every year.

“Our Red Cross volunteers support their community and neighbors in need each and every day,” said Henry Van de Putte, Regional Executive and CEO. “In the last year, Red Cross volunteers provided food, shelter, comfort and hope to 2,359 people affected by home fires and other disasters in the Texas Gulf Coast Region.

Here are a couple positions we really need help filling:

Disaster Action Team : You can be part of a team that helps people who are forced from their homes due to fires, storms, and other disasters.

: You can be part of a team that helps people who are forced from their homes due to fires, storms, and other disasters. Service to the Armed Forces:You can be part of a team that helps make challenges of military service a little lighter for everyone from the front lines to the home front.

Find out more .

Training is free, but the hope you provide is priceless. Resolve to make a difference by turning tragedy into hope in 2022. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to get started today.

COVID-19 AND STAYING SAFE need for volunteers is constant and continues to evolve as the Red Cross navigates the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The safety of everyone is our top priority and our guidelines reflect the latest CDC safety recommendations. COVID-19 vaccination is required for in-person volunteer roles beginning January 3, 2022. When considering volunteer opportunities, review the CDC guidance for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, consult your health care provider and follow local guidance.

About the American Red Cross: