Fiftieth Year Anniversary Rings In New Leadership For The Fort Bend Chamber

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce (FBCC) is celebrating its Golden Anniversary and welcomes in the new slate of leaders. Kevin Riles, President of Kevin Riles Commercial, a local commercial real estate company is the 2022 Chairman of the Board. Riles served as the 2020 Business & Professional Division Chair delivering much-needed business resources and support for our business community. Riles is a 2019 Fort Bend Leadership Forum graduate and the 2021 Chairman’s Award winner. His level of progression throughout the years is a testament to his commitment to the Fort Bend County business community. “I am honored to serve the Fort Bend County business community as the 2022 Chairman of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce”, Riles said, “I’m eager to continue to work on issues and initiatives that keep our business climate strong. As a Fort Bend County native, I look forward to seeing our region prosper and grow in the new year.”

With new leadership set to embark come January 2022, outgoing Chairman, Janice Suchyta of McGuire Woods instilled her full confidence in the direction being taken. “We have had an extremely successful year and believe that 2022 will be a continuation of that trend. I look forward to continuing my active involvement as Past-Chair in support of my fellow 2019 Fort Bend Leadership classmate Kevin Riles.”

The Fort Bend Chamber Executive Team comprised of Kevin Riles, Chairman; Janice Suchyta, Immediate Past Chair; King Banerjee, Chair-Elect; Keith Borgfeldt and Dustin Fessler, Legal Counsel.

The Board of Directors welcomes fifteen new board members, each serving their first two-year term while twelve current members will be retiring on December 31, 2021. Below is a complete list of new and retiring members.

New Board Members:

Allison Bond, Johnson Development

Rick Conley, FLUOR

Ahman Dhuka, US Global Fuels

Lupe Garcia, Whitley Penn

Andrew Gillmore, Audi Sugar land

Jennifer Goodall, Primeway Federal Credit Union

Melissa Hoffman, Dearborn & Creggs

Ginny Moon, Summus Industries

Kevin Murphree, HCSS

Joop Orange, Soaring & Company

Mihir Patel, Allegiance Bank

Shana Scott, Smart Financial Credit Union

Kalika Sinha, Code Ninjas

Qiara Suggs, TDECU

Carl Willis, Frost Bank

Retiring Board Members:

Alan Bagwell, TDECU

Trisha Frederickson, Costello

Alina Gonzalez, Allegiance Bank

Michael Green, Primeway Federal Credit Union

Alex Nuno, Comerica Wealth

Jonathan Pursch, Frost Bank

John Rebeles Jr., Prosperity Bank

Farrah Sabouni, AUTOARCH Architects

Jason Schultz, Collier’s

Trent Wayne, TDECU

Marguerite Williams, Red Cross

Jeffrey Willis, PAGE

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s new and retiring volunteers will be celebrated at the annual CHAIRMAN’S GALA on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Safari Texas Ranch. The Motown- themed Gala gives members a chance to meet in a festive setting, putting aside business issues and simply enjoying one another’s company. For more information contact Paige Talbott 281.566.2152 or Paige@fortbendcc.org.