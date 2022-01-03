Alegría by Cirque du Soleil cancels all remaining performances in Houston 

All performances scheduled through January 2, 2022, under the Big Top at Sam Houston Race Park canceled

Cirque du Soleil announced the cancellation of all remaining performances of Alegría in Houston scheduled through January 2, 2022, under the Big Top at Sam Houston Race Park.

All performances of Alegría have to be canceled due to the breakthrough of COVID-19 cases in the production. Cirque du Soleil wishes to apologize for this inconvenience that prevents the presentation of the production for its final week in Houston.

If tickets were purchased on the Cirque du Soleil website or the official Cirque du Soleil Contact Center, the value of the transaction will be refunded automatically on the credit card used for purchase within the next 3 to 7 days.

If tickets were purchased directly at the Big Top and paid with debit or cash, customers should reach out to the Cirque du Soleil Contact Center at 1-877-9-CIRQUE (247783) for reimbursement.

If tickets were purchased through a partner’s website or elsewhere, customers should contact this point of sale directly.

Performances of Alegría will resume on January 18, 2022, under the Big Top at King County’s Marymoor Park in Seattle, WA.