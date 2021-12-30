Tips to Create the Best Content for Employee Training

Most of the employees seem to be uninterested in employee training due to various reasons but one of the primary reasons is poor content. If the content is not engaging enough, no matter how good the trainer is, all his/her efforts go into vain. To counter this, organizations need to take special care when creating the training content.

There need to be many factors kept in mind while creating the content. With technology, delivering the training has become easy but distractions became way too much with social media and other apps. While creating the content, you should ask yourself whether it is engaging enough for you in the first place. If it’s not engaging for even the person who is creating, it cannot engage the learners as well. To help create engaging content for your employee training, we have listed down a few effective tips, let’s have a look.

1)Make relevant content:

It’s a no-brainer that any learner is motivated to learn something if he/she feels that the content benefits them in some way or the other. It can be professional growth or personal growth, there should be some motivation factor for the employees. If the person feels that the training isn’t adding any value to them, they are most likely to quit the training in the initial stages itself. If possible, link the completion of the course with promotion. This can be a great way to motivate the employees.

2)Make the content more interactive:

Use graphics, animations, and other interactive elements to make the content more interesting. Text format alone will never truly be enough (or interesting!). Experiment with different forms of content and see what works for your content. Make the content exciting. Use funny templates, easy metaphors, and such practices for your content creation. To assemble, deploy, and monitor that interactive content easily, you can make use of learning management systems like Coassemble which helps to use drag and drop templates and other templates to help make it easy for you to create your training course.

3)Leverage microlearning:

In this digital world, nobody has the interest to learn and go through long-form content. The attention spans are so less due to short-form content in social media and various other reasons. As course creators, ensure you leverage microlearning to some extent. Microlearning is nothing but short and bit-sized learning modules which have less content with key points highlighted. Because the content is short, employees can learn with higher concentration and retain the knowledge easily.

4)Reduce text content:

Present the information with minimal text and onto the point. Use videos, bullet points and make it short and crisp. Bullet points are an easy way to highlight the important points of a concept and the learners also find it easy to learn as well. Also, try to emphasize keywords with bold text or devote a single slide to important takeaways. This is how you can make the content more interesting and engaging.

5)Make it Interactive:

It’s hard to sit for long hours in a lecture and concentrate, so you should make the learners interact with the content and the tutor to avoid boredom. Make use of quizzes, Q&A sessions, and group discussions to make the session more lively and interesting. Also, ask the tutor to relate the content with real-life scenarios and examples so that the learners connect to the lecture in a better way.

6)Make the course accessible to mobiles:

It is a known fact that most of the younger generation and even the older generation spend most of their free time with mobiles. If you can make the content which can be accessible by mobiles and tablets, you can increase the course consumption rates. With mobile-accessible content, employees can learn anywhere and anytime.

Conclusion:

To wrap up, creating engaging content is one of the first things you need to do if you want high course completion rates. We hope this article helps you to create more effective and engaging content for your employees.