How To Help Your Body To Get Rid Of Toxins

Toxins could be doing serious damage to your cells, leaving you at risk for diseases like cancer, heart disease, or liver disease among other things. Luckily there are lots of ways to help your body get rid of these potentially toxic substances so read on to find out more!

Eat Organic Produce

Pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, etc., are often used on conventionally grown foods in large quantities. However, these chemicals may not always be present in the final purchase product. Therefore, it is wise to eat organically grown food as much as possible because this way, toxins will not have an opportunity to accumulate in the system since they cannot be ingested.

If this just isn’t financially feasible or possible, try to eat organic as much as possible for the most important produce. This includes apples, celery, strawberries, peaches, spinach, and nectarines. You can try and find top detox products that will help with your body’s cleansing. These include capsules, extracts, juices, and smoothies. These products are usually made from natural ingredients and can help with cleansing your digestive system. You will be able to get rid of built-up toxins, chemicals, and impurities.

Drink Detoxifying Teas and Juices

One cup of tea made from beneficial herbs can help through the detoxification process. Herbs that are naturally detoxing include rosemary, thyme, sage, kudzu root, ginger, turmeric, and parsley. These herbs act as diuretics and laxatives to get rid of harmful substances in the body so they can be flushed out via urination or bowel movements. Drinking two cups per day will reduce toxic load over time which reduces the risk for certain diseases like cancer, heart disease, and liver disease.

Another enjoyable drink option is detoxifying tea which you can make by yourself mixing together ginger root, peppermint leaves, dandelion greens, stinging nettle leaves, fennel seeds/powder, cardamom pods/seeds, catnip leaf/flower, hibiscus flowers/leaves/stalks, and roasted chicory root. These ingredients cleanse the liver effectively so it can function optimally. When this organ is not working properly, toxins will build up which can cause damage to other parts of the body.

Also, one very simple way to rid yourself of all the contaminants is to drink juice or smoothies on a regular basis. Any of the following can be used to make healthy, toxin-free drinks for this purpose: carrots, kale, beets, cucumbers, celery, Swiss chard, parsley, lemons, or limes.

Detox Your Home

By using natural products around your house, you are further reducing exposure to toxic chemicals that may disrupt normal functions in the body like hormone production or cell production for growth and development. For example, some household items can contain formaldehyde which has been linked with certain cancers including leukemia and nasopharyngeal cancer after heavy exposure over time. That’s why using a non-toxic cleaning product will help lower this risk in your home since it contains no harmful compounds that could impair the body’s ability to fight disease.

Also, some products like non-stick pans and food storage containers may be oven safe but are full of chemical coatings which do not help the cause of detoxing the body since these compounds will slowly accumulate over time. You can opt for silicone baking mats or ceramic-coated cookware that doesn’t contain non-stick chemicals instead. These items are also durable enough to last many years without breaking down so they don’t need to be replaced as often.

Healthy Food Options

Meat is a good source of protein, but you must choose healthy meat options like grass-fed beef or wild-caught salmon because conventionally produced meat contains hormones, antibiotics, pesticides/herbicides, etc., which can all become toxic in the body.

Another step is using organic coconut oil or organic ghee (clarified butter) for cooking since these fats don’t contain pesticides like conventionally grown soybean, corn, and canola oils do. These types of oils will release harmful free radicals when heated so it is best to steer clear altogether by opting for better alternatives.

Of course, you must also avoid caffeinated drinks like coffee or tea because caffeine itself acts as a natural diuretic that causes the kidneys to flush more fluids than they normally would after drinking it. When this happens often throughout the day, the body’s natural toxin elimination process becomes disturbed so it cannot work properly to get rid of harmful toxins.

When you focus on eating well and detoxifying your home, you are helping your body to release toxins through specific means so they don’t cause damage to cells or DNA. You reduce the risk for certain diseases like cancer, heart disease, and liver disease. That is why using non-GMO foods, essential oils, and detoxifying teas are great options to incorporate into your daily routine. Plus, this will also help with cleansing the digestive system which plays a major role in keeping the rest of the body healthy as well.