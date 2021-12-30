Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Seeks the Public’s Help in Identifying the Deceased Individual

Announcement Date: 12/27/2021

Date of Death/Recovery: 12/20/2021

IFS Case Number: ML21-5828

Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 2112-07879

NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/87529

Recovery Location: 3300 FM 1960 Road W, Houston, TX 77068

Demographic Description:

Sex: Male

Height: 5’9” Weight: 176 lbs

Age: Young Adult

Race: Black

ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:

The decedent appears to present as female, has long brown braids and was clothed in a leopard print hair cover, blue sports bra, pink bra, dark blue sweat pants and gray underwear. They have one tattoo (as shown below) on the front, upper left chest that appears to read: “Christian Reaiah” or “Reaiak” with a heartbeat graphic.

CASE DETAILS:

The decedent was found without identification in the roadway.

PHOTOS:

The decedent has a single tattoo on the front upper left chest.

If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact

the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either number provided:

Main Number: 832-927-5000 or Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001