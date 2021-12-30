Former Area Mayor Dies In Motorcycle Accident

Every motorcycle driver should always be wary of their surroundings. After all, we are fragile beings in control of a vehicle. The whole nation mourns as a former mayor dies from his injuries after a fatal motorcycle crash.

In this article, we aim to shed light on the former mayor’s demise. Later on, we will try to give you some tips about how you can avoid incidents while riding a motorcycle. We hope the knowledge you will learn here refreshes your memory or adds new reminders whenever you are driving a vehicle.

Former Central Georgia Mayor Dies After a Motorcycle Accident

The previous mayor of Perry, Georgia – Jimmy Faircloth, died on a Tuesday night after succumbing to the injuries he experienced after a fatal motorcycle crash. He was driving his motorcycle on State Route 96 in Twiggs County when he got thrown off the vehicle. According to several reports, his accident was caused by sudden traffic.

Traffic and road accidents are now on the rise as many world industries rise to the challenge left by the pandemic.

Jimmy Faircloth has left his imprint by governing Central Georgia for a long term of nine years. According to reports, the former Georgian mayor was traveling eastbound on State Route 96 at 4 PM. Riding his motorcycle, he met a sudden slowing of traffic movement urging him to hit the brakes of his motorcycle. The former mayor lost control of his motorbike and got launched from his vehicle.

After the accident, the first medical responders airlifted former mayor Jimmy Faircloth to Atrium Health Navicent Medical Center in Macon. It was said that after a few hours, the former mayor succumbed to the fatal injuries he received after the motorcycle incident. Media reports did not manage to uncover his age at the time of his death.

The Twiggs County Coroner known as Harold Reece confirmed Jimmy Faircloth’s identity to be the motorcycle that perished in the State Route 96 Motorcycle accident. Jimmy Faircloth will be missed by his fellow Georgians. He served a straight term for nine years and stepped down in 2019 even if he has two years left in his term. For his reasons, Jimmy Faircloth stated personal matters and the desire to focus on his full-time job at Central Georgia Technical College.

How can Motorcycle Accidents be Prevented?

For motorcycle enthusiasts that love cruising the roads with their vehicles, accidents can always be prevented by doing some proper precautions. After all, there are many reasons why people believe that riding a motorcycle leaves you vulnerable to vehicular crashes. Fortunately, we can practice some basic tips that will help us keep safe while traveling with our motorbikes.

Slow Down your Speed

Many motorcycle accidents happen due to their drivers traveling at maximum speeds. As a result, they won’t be aware of their surroundings, obstacles, sudden movement, and the immediate maneuvers of their fellow drivers. Slowing down your speed will help you keep calm and let you take more control of your motorcycle. It will also help you gain a full view of your surroundings while maintaining a steady pace of travel.

Look Behind You when Stopping at Intersections

Car collisions with motorcycles are a common phenomenon at road intersections. There are many cases where motorcycles are rear-ended by vehicles such as cars. When you stop your motorcycle after coming across an intersection, we suggest pulling by the side of the lane and flashing your brake light many times so that the vehicle driver behind you will notice. You should keep your motorcycle in gear so you can escape when an incoming car might seem to collide with you.

Never Drink and Ride your Motorcycle

When a person consumes alcoholic beverages, their reaction time gets slower than the standard human perception. As a result, they might not be able to maneuver their motorcycle correctly in case they encounter obstacles and sudden changes in traffic. Aside from that, drunk driving is a common reason behind multiple motorcycle crashes.

Conclusion

Riding motorcycles is a fun thing to do and travel with. There are many reasons behind motorcycle crashes and various situations involving these types of vehicles.