Mayor Hastings Opting For Retirement Soon

By Terry Carter

On Monday afternoon, Katy Mayor William M. “Bill” Hastings announced he will not seek re-election for the 2022-2025 term of Katy’s highest elected official. Hastings said he is retiring from public office after approximately 43 years of service in the public sector.

In a prepared statement, Hastings wrote, “After much soul searching and reflection, I have made the decision not to seek a second term as mayor of the City of Katy and will be retiring upon completion of my current term in May of 2022. It was my intention to run for re-election, and up until recently, that was still my plan.

“However, several things have changed in my personal life, all of which have brought to my attention the value of slowing down, spending more time with my wife, our children, and our grandchildren,” he stated in a press release. “I will continue to serve as the mayor of the City of Katy until the expiration of my term, and together, with my team, provide hands-on leadership and the excellent service the City of Katy citizens are accustomed to.”

Hastings moved to Katy in 1971 with his wife and became a key figure in the Katy community. He worked as a firefighter, paramedic, police officer, assistant police chief and police chief before being elected mayor of Katy on May 4, 2019. City of Katy Ward A Councilmember Dan Smith, who was elected in 2021, said Hastings looked out for the City of Katy for decades, including 10 years as Katy’s Chief of Police.

“Mayor Hastings always wanted what was best for the city,” Smith said Tuesday afternoon. “I found out about this yesterday when the mayor gave me a call. And I have nothing but positive things to say about Bill.”