Faith West Boys Drop Close Game with Providence, 37-36

By Terry Carter

In the final minutes of basketball action on Tuesday, the Faith West Eagles suffered a cold spell shooting, which allowed visiting Providence Classical to claim a 37-36 non-district victory.

Dylan Childs led the Eagles with 10 points, and Caleb Garcia added nine. But in the fourth quarter, Faith West was outscored 8-2 by Providence as Eagle J.T. Turner was the only Faith West player able to convert a field goal as Providence became more aggressive on defense and rebounding. Faith West committed 13 turnovers while Providence had only 10.

During the first three quarters, Faith West maintained a 5-point lead after jumping out to a 14-9, first-quarter advantage on eight early points by Childs. 6-4 senior center Jacob Klar also registered several blocks and cleaned up with rebounds for Faith West.

Faith West head basketball coach John Harris said after the game the Eagles are making good progress after a winless campaign in 2020-21. The Eagles are 8-10 overall and will begin TAPPS District 4-4A with Northland Christian, Legacy, Cypress Christian on Jan. 25.

“We have a tough district, but I think we have a chance to sneak into the playoffs,” Harris said Tuesday night.