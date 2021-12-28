What skills do data engineers need?

Data engineering is counted among the fastest growing fields offering a broad spectrum of job opportunities. Starting from Google, Twitter to Quora, everyone nowadays is relying hugely on data and thus generating large volumes of data to keep their business on track. This has resulted in mass hiring on data engineers who can make the best use of the available data.

Data engineers are primarily involved in storage, pre-processing and making the data usable for the rest of the individuals belonging to the organization. Data engineers develop data pipelines for collecting data from multiple sources, modify it and store it in a more usable form. One of the recent reports states that the job role of a data engineer is the fastest growing among all other technological job roles. In fact, within a year, the demand for data engineers is likely to shoot up by 50%. Considering this, opting a PGP in Data Engineering is definitely a smart choice to acquire the required skills. In this article, we’ll discuss the most needed skills that prospective data engineers must possess for an outstanding career. So come, let’s have a look at these.

Data Engineers Skills

To become a data engineer, you will be required to concentrate on the following skills:

Knowledge of Programming Languages

A basic understanding of programming languages helps data engineers to communicate with machines in a better way. Furthermore, knowledge of programming languages like Python and Scala will help you in performing machine learning tasks, processing big data and extracting the maximum of a project.

SQL Databases

For having a successful career as a data engineer, it’s essential to have knowledge of SQL Databases because these are relational databases that help in storing data in various related tables. Being a data engineer, you will be requiring SQL in every day’s work and thus must know how to process records in your database, create reports, carry basic analysis with SQL functions, and fetch data from multiple tables.

NoSQL Databases

Everyday, huge volumes of data are generated. Managing this much amount requires a database system that is more advanced to run multiple nodes having capacity of storing huge volumes of data. NoSQL Database comes in multiple forms such as Column-based, graph-based and document-based. Being a data engineer, you must be able to choose the right database type of database.

Apache Airflow

Apache Airflow helps in automating a few tasks to save our manual effort. Data engineers have to often deal with various workflows such as collecting data from multiple sources, preprocessing data and uploading it. Apache Airflow helps with such tasks by automating all the involved processes.

Hadoop Ecosystem

Hadoop Ecosystem is home to several open-source projects offering frameworks for dealing with big data. As we know that these days, data is getting generated at a rampant rate that too in different formats. For handling this type of complex data, we require a way more complex framework that consists of more than one component for handling various operations.

Amazon Redshift

Amazon Redshift is primarily a data warehouse and a relational database developed for query and analysis. With the help of Amazon Redshift, you can query petabytes of structured and unstructured data with ease.

To become a successful data engineer, you need to focus upon the skills discussed here and work hard to acquire them.