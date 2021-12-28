Seven Lakes Wrestlers Win at Old School Invitational

By Terry Carter

Seven Lakes earned the boys’ team championship and second in the girls’ team race in the Old School Invitational hosted by Morton Ranch. The Morton Ranch boys’ team placed fourth in the competitive tournament, and Jordan registered several standout performances.

The Spartans earned 186 team points to outdistance team runner-up Clear Falls (183) and Cy Ranch (175) in a close 3-team race for the top award. Top finishers for Seven Lakes include: Jose Salinas (20-2), second at 120 pounds; Yaseen Reface, second at 132; Kaiden Stassen, second at 160; champion Mike Amico (14-0), first at 170; champion Paul Owino (22-4), first at 182; TaShawn Matthews, second at 195.

Morton Ranch results: Garry Dolgener, third at 106; Luis Mavarez Loaiza, third at 120; Joshua Garcia, second at 138; champion Sam Corious O’Connor (12-1), first at 285.

••OLD SCHOOL INVITATIONAL GIRLS’ RESULTS••• The Seven Lakes girls’ wrestling team placed second to Cy Ranch before the holiday break. Seven Lakes scored 137 points with three champions and five finalists.

Senior Laisy Sanabria (9-3) won the 128-pound weightless with a quick pin in the finals. Lady Spartan sophomore Camryn Strohman (16-5) won at 148 with a dramatic pin in the final seconds of her match against Cy Ranch’s Anna Vogt. At 165, two Seven Lakes wrestlers, runnerup Nina Amico and third-place Nolani Snagg, set the pace. At 185 pounds, senior Annmarie Janssen pinned Klein Collins’ Ana Gonzalez in the second period.

Morton Ranch (52.5) finished eighth with Mia Zamora finishing second at 95 pounds, Natalie Vasquez third at 110, Meris Rivera sixth at 119, Samantha Adigun fifth at 128, Zitlalhy Pena sixth at 138 and Rachel Durwood fourth at 185.

Jordan wrestler Tamarapreye Seipulou also finished second at 215 pounds. She led Jordan to an eight-place team finish with 18 points.

••DOC HESS CLASSIC•••

Tompkins and Mayde Creek struck gold at the 25th Annual Men’s Doc Hess Classic Wrestling Tournament in Bryan.

Tompkins (77 points) finished 13th among 40 teams from across Texas. Mayde Creek (31) tied with Killeen Shoemaker for 23rd in the boys’ team competition. Top teams at the Dec. 18 event were Lake Travis (186.5), San Antonio Johnson (174.5), Killeen Ellison (157), Langham Creek (145) and Dripping Springs (125.5). Greater Houston wrestling programs also in the top 10 included sixth-place St. John’s (125), seventh-place The Woodlands (117.5), Episcopal (116).

TOMPKINS RESULTS

Tompkins freshman standout Diego Lopez (11-0) showed his stamina by winning his 113-pound weight class in a dramatic 8-7 final over Burleson Centennial’s Xavier Rodela. Lopez did not have a Super Final opponent.

At 120 pounds, Falcon senior Karmanya Patidar (9-6) claimed fourth place in division 120B. At 152 pounds, Tompkins’ grappler Braden Noll (10-8) finished fourth.

At 160 pounds, Falcon sophomore Matteo Nikolov (18-2) edged Victoria East’s Geovannie Trevino, 7-6, to take the 160B division. In his Super Final against Langham Creek’s Marcus Allen, Allen pinned Nikolov at the end of the second period.

MAYDE CREEK RESULTS

At 120 pounds, Mayde Creek senior Ty Ferguson (15-4) captured the 120A division title on an injury default by Killeen Ellison’s Eamonn Jimenez. In the 120-pound Super Final, Ferguson lost 7-0 to Troy Guerra of San Antonio Johnson.

••DOC HESS WOMEN’S RESULTS•••

Mayde Creek led the way for local teams among the 39 squads competing in the 25th Annual Women’s Doc Hess Classic Wrestling Tournament. The Lady Rams placed fifth as a team with 107.5 team points — one point out of third place.

Burleson Centennial (160) captured the team title, just ahead of Langham Creek (149). Dripping Springs (108) and Killeen Ellison (108) tied for third place, half a point ahead of Mayde Creek. Tompkins (74) placed 11th.

MAYDE CREEK RESULTS

At 119 pounds, Lady Ram Sophia Ho (13-9) placed fourth in division 119B to get Mayde Creek’s scoring started. At 148 pounds, junior Madison Dutcher (13-9) finished second in the 148B division, dropping the division final to Klein Cain standout Talyn Naylar in the first period by fall.

At 165 pounds, Emma Dutcher (13-6) also battled her way to the division finals before dropping her final match by pin by Brijatte Garcia of Centennial. Finally at 215 pounds, Lady Ram senior Rewa Chababo (20-2) won by disqualification in a 3-1 bout to take the 215A division title over Cibolo Steele’s Jada Williams. In then 215 Super Final, Chababo dominated, recording a pin in 1:36 over Mya Watson of Copperas Cove.

TOMPKINS RESULTS

At 95 pounds, Mia Juarezdelzcruz (7-5) reached the 95B division final, taking second place to Victoria East’s Larissa Valazquez in a 6-0 decision.

Tompkins junior standout Kristen Bryant (15-4) dominated her 110B division matches, earning a pin in her division final against Carson Crow of Dripping Springs. Bryant then bested Romero of Centennial, 11-8 for the 11 Super Final championship.