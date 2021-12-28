How To Properly Help A Friend Who Just Got Out Of Prison

In the United States, about two million people are released from prisons every year. Many of these individuals have been living in a world where violence is a way of life and where drugs and other illegal activities were commonplace. When they get out, they may feel like there’s no turning back to the society that once was theirs.

It can be hard for them to adjust to being around so many free people again. The transition can sometimes be traumatic or even dangerous if they’re not given any help at all after getting out of prison. Fortunately, there are things you can do to help your friend who just got out of prison readjust successfully! This article will discuss some ways you can make their adjustment easier by giving them a helping hand.

Understanding the System

One of the biggest struggles your friend may have, even more than needing a job right away or being able to find affordable housing, is understanding the system. In prison, so much of how you live depends on what others in charge decide for you – whether it’s when you eat, exercise, shower, or go to bed. Large governing bodies like the FBOP control a number of these facilities and their statistics can be helpful in understanding why and how something happens “on the inside”. It can be difficult to know where and when these things happen if they don’t happen at regular times or places anymore.

The first thing you can do is educate them on how their life has now changed. Sit down together and walk them through everything that is going to happen from this day forward: from going to work every day to going grocery shopping with friends on the weekends. They’ll need as many cues as possible to put them back on the right track.

Money Problems

Another problem former inmates face is money – or the lack thereof. Many prisoners work while they’re incarcerated, but the wages are sometimes so low as to not be life-sustaining. As a result, when they get out of prison, it can be difficult if not impossible for them to find jobs right away. The average unemployment rate in 2021 was about 4.2%, which means about twelve million people are looking for work every month in the US alone. This number alone may seem dire, but what makes it even more complicated is that this number only includes individuals who have looked for work while being unemployed before. This doesn’t even account for those who haven’t had jobs before!

The first thing you need to do is look up job opportunities in your area. Ask your friend what they’re good at and what kind of job they would like to get. Then, compile a list of places that are hiring within the area where your friend lives or works. Sometimes just having this knowledge can be helpful because it puts them on more of an even playing field with everyone else who is looking for work.

Keep Them Away from Trouble

The best thing you can do for your friend who just got out of prison is to help them avoid the same situation that put them behind bars before. It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of being accepted back into society again after spending so much time away, but this isn’t always a good idea. One common denominator in most people getting incarcerated is drug use because drugs are so prevalent in today’s world.

If they have an addiction before going to prison, it will be difficult for them to stay away from the temptation once they come home. The best thing you can do is keep your friend busy by helping them find volunteer opportunities or jobs where they’ll meet like-minded individuals and make better decisions! This way, they won’t get caught up in the same habits and will be able to maintain a life they are proud of.

If you do these things, your friend will have an easier time adjusting back into society after being released from prison! Some people consider this process to be worse than being inside the actual prison system because so many things are different on the outside. By helping them readjust to life outside while they’re still living means that they’ll have some breathing room before having to deal with all of it themselves.

Difficulty Finding Proper Housing

Another problem that prisoners face when they get out is housing. Some prisons allow people to leave, but only if they have a place to stay and money for the first month’s rent. Many prisons don’t even provide this sort of assistance, though – especially if someone asked specifically for transfer to another state, so they could be nearer to their families once released.

Even if your friend has a home and doesn’t need help finding somewhere else to live, there are other issues that might arise because of the previous incarceration. If they were denied housing due to their criminal record in the past, it might happen again in the future, depending on where they’re living and what kind of job they have.

The best way you can help them is by compiling a list of housing opportunities in the area where they live. If you have construction experience, offer to help them fix up their current home, so it looks better than before. The more appealing the house is, the more likely landlords are going to be interested in leasing properties out to your friend, even if they have a criminal record.

The best way to help someone who just got out of prison is to set them up for success in the future. If you want to be a good friend, then provide resources that will allow your loved one’s transition back into society to go as smoothly as possible. The list below includes some suggestions about how you can keep them away from trouble and show support by providing housing or jobs they are likely eligible for, forgiving their past record. By helping with these tasks, you’ll make sure that when they do come home, there is less temptation (and more opportunity) waiting!