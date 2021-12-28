How to Clean and Store Stencils

With proper maintenance and care, a high-quality stencil will last for years. However, you need to apply the correct cleaning and maintenance methods for your stencils so that you can use them for a long time. Many people neglect the frequent cleaning process of their stencils and end up decreasing their longevity.

When you don’t clean the stencils properly, the leftover paints on the edges of the stencils will affect the quality of the graphics and designs of the stencil. Additionally, not storing the stencils correctly will cause crease or bend that will ultimately damage the structural integrity of the stencil.

You don’t need to worry if the paint on the stencils is frozen. Various tips will help you clean your stencils. Here are the top 4 tips to care for your stencils.

Simple Stencil Cleaning

Place the stencil under warm water and use a dish brush to scrub it properly. Don’t forget to pay close attention to the paint on the edges of the stencil. The dish brush will help you get rid of those paints effectively.

If the paint on the surface or edges of the stencil has been dried completely, make sure you soak your stencil in warm water. You can also combine warm water with a latex cleaning solution and submerge the stencil overnight. After that, use the brush and scrub the paint off the edges lightly. This step is also effective at removing the paint.

However, you need to make sure the stencil is completely covered by the solution. Use a dry paper towel to wipe the stencil. You can also leave the stencil in the open air for the natural drying process. The maintenance process of stencils from stencilmepretty is very easy.

Deep Stencil Cleaning

Sometimes, the paint on the stencil is so hard to get remove that you need to apply the deep cleaning process. Keep in mind that deep stencil cleaning is a time-consuming process. Therefore, you need to be patient.

Use a commercial water-based paint remover and soak the stencil in it. You can also use the following cleaning method:

Thoroughly spray the surface of the stencil with an effective spray cleaner.

Place the stencil inside a plastic bag and secure it.

Leave the stencil in that condition overnight.

Take the stencil out of the plastic bag and use a dish wash brush to scrub the paint off lightly.

Clean the stencil with warm water.

Oil Based Paint

The durability of the oil-based paint is greater than the acrylic. Therefore, they are a great choice for high-traffic areas. The drying process of the oil paint is slow. Additionally, the paint is more resistant to chips and scratches. However, the smell from the oil paint is intolerable. Therefore, you need to make extra measurements to clean them off.

Turpentine or mineral spirits will help you clean the stencils effectively after using oil-based paint. Just like the deep cleaning method, you need to pre-soak the stencil overnight.

Remember that the oil cleaner, as well as the oil-based paint, spreads a strong smell and that can be potentially toxic. As per Time, the paint fume is extremely dangerous especially for pregnant women. Therefore, make sure you wear a mask to protect your lungs.

Conclusion

Make sure you follow these tips to clean your stencils perfectly. While storing the stencils, ensure that they are stored flat. You can also use paper between each stencil. Do you have any questions? Comment below to let us know.