How Long Does a Weed Hangover Stay?

The duration of a weed hangover varies, based on the person, the way they consume the product, the category of weed, and much more. Weed is a common term used for products that belong to the cannabis family. People use cannabis products for recreational or medical purposes. Weed contains various compounds called cannabinoids, and two common cannabinoids are CBD and THC. Cannabidiol and Tetrahydrocannabinol are responsible for how a person feels after using weed. THC is a psychoactive compound that causes an energetic feeling and mind-altering effect. Different products have different effects and last for a different duration. You will have to learn about these to choose the one that suits your prerequisite.

Factors affecting duration and experience of weed

Multiple factors affect the duration of weed high that include:

The category of weed strain

Individual characteristics of a person like tolerance and metabolism.

The consumption method, for example, edibles or smoking

Taking other substances like alcohol

Categories of weed you must know

Whether the plant is female or male and whether it has seeds are a few features that determine the composition of weed strain. The weed high a person experiences depends on CBD and THC content. The weed strains high in THC level provide an energizing feel compared to the CBD strain. These days you see cannabis growers increasing the range of THC in the plant to create the triggering effect.

Standard methods of using weed

The typical methods people employ for getting high with weed are:

Smoking

Consuming edibles

Inhaling vapor

The method of consumption affects the duration and its effect. When the THC enters the bloodstream, there is a quick absorption of the compound, triggering a mind-altering effect. People smoke weed along with tobacco in their cannabis cigarettes. The best part about the technique is that it stays for an extended time.

Cannabis vapes also trigger a similar high duration, although the drug's effect is more substantial. Since the vapor has cannabis, the result of this method stays for long.

Cannabis edibles that contain CBT, like cookies and brownies, are a recent favorite. The effect created by consumption is different from the one when you inhale. You will start feeling high after 30 to 60 minutes of consumption. However, the high will stay for five to six hours.

The physical condition plays a deterministic role in the cannabis effect. If a person has a high metabolic rate, then cannabis processes quickly. The THC reaches the bloodstream faster, and the duration of the effect stays for long. You can choose between eating or smoking cannabis products, depending on the impact you desire. Anecdotal reports reveal that alcohol after cannabis products strengthens the consequence: drinking and smoking tobacco alongside vaping causes the high to stay longer and slows down the metabolic processes. Thus, you may feel dizzy for some time, but the feeling will subside after a while.