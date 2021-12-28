3 Tips to Choose Between Different Streaming Mics

Live streaming for podcasts and streaming gameplay over Twitch are both forms of media that have become hugely popular across the world. On Twitch, there are video gamers who host streams where viewers numbers in the thousands. Live podcasts (online radio broadcasts) have often replaced many radio talk shows, as people can find programs that focus on their niche interests. When you host a video game stream or an online radio broadcast, you want to be equipped with the best tools of the trade.

One of these tools includes mics. Streaming microphones can make or break your stream or podcast. You need to have the best mics on hand so that your program can go off without a hitch. You want to keep your viewers and listeners happy and coming back for more quality content. The best microphone will help you to do ensure that this happens. Today we’ll focus on three tips you’ll need when you choose between different streaming microphone.

1. Durability

When looking for a mic to add to your podcasting or Twitch streaming tools, you’ll want to find one which is durable. Having a microphone that can withstand a bit of wear and tear during the years that you are Twitch gaming in real-time or recording podcast episodes can be extremely helpful. Since you don’t have money to just toss around, you need to first add a streaming mic to your collection which won’t break so easily. On average, a mic can cost anywhere between $100-$300. In order to ensure that you are getting the best microphone for your needs, look into a microphone that is made of high-quality plastic and resin.

Some of the most durable streaming mics on the market include the Samson G-Track Pro, the Blue Yeti X, the Audio-Technica AT2020, and the Blue Yeti Nano. Each of these dynamic microphones can be moved to multiple locations. You can take your Twitch stream on the road, and not have to worry about the mics being broken or damaged in any way possible. Having a microphone that is extremely delicate will stand as a huge roadblock to you being able to record yourself or conduct a live stream on your laptop from anywhere. Finding a durable streaming microphone that doesn’t compromise on sound quality is one tip to follow when choosing between different streaming mics.

2. Audio Quality

Imagine being in the middle of a great interview for an online radio broadcast interview that you’re hosting. Your podcast focuses on new entrepreneurs. You have a guest in-studio, and they are speaking at length about a new business which they’ve just started. They’re describing the ins and outs of the custom nail stickers industry, and how they broke in to the sticker biz. For the next hour and a half, the podcast is focused on such nail sticker topics as nail art, manicures, nail wraps, nail file options, and cuticle pushers. Many people who might decide to get their own start in the nail sticker industry are tuning into your podcast for this interview. Unfortunately, they can’t hear various parts of your podcast because of bad audio quality.

Bad audio quality can be caused by any number of factors and can affect headphone volume, or speaker volume. This can be detrimental to whatever you’re recording or streaming. Imagine being in the middle of a live stream, and your followers can’t hear what you are saying? On their end, they might hear a muffled voice coming through their speakers, and might attempt to adjust their volume control. Maybe they are hearing unwanted noises like scratching noises or even static. Finding the best microphone which can ensure solid audio quality is a great tip to follow when choosing between different streaming mics.

3. Volume Control

Volume control is intricately connected to audio quality. You don’t want to have to spend a lot of time adjusting your volume in the middle of a Twitch stream for Overwatch with other gamers. The same can be said if you’re hosting a virtual podcast interview. Having to constantly have your interviewee ask you to adjust the volume will throw your interview off track. Imagine being video recorded on a live stream and half of that time is spent trying to change the volume of your microphone. Make sure that this isn’t the case by purchasing a mic with solid volume control.