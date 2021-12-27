Theatre Southwest’s New Year’s Eve Gala is the Place to Be for Theatre Enthusiasts

Theatre Southwest’s Annual New Year’s Eve Gala will take place on Dec. 31 at 8944-A Clarkcrest. Doors will open at 7:30 pm.

The event will include hors d’oeuvres, festive beverages, door prizes, elegant desserts, music and dancing, party props to help ring in the New Year and feature the premiere performance of TSW’s January 2022 show, The Sunshine Boys, by Neil Simon and directed by David Hymel, at 8:30 pm.

This Neil Simon classic is set in the 1970s and tells the story of two vaudevillian stars Al and Willie, who are no longer speaking but are grudgingly paired together once again for a tv special, which brings a flood of memories, miseries and laughs.

The show stars John Stevens and Steve Carpentier. Supporting players are Sam Martinez, Laura Chapman, Sarah Ferrell, Andrew Bockholt and Schrenia Bockholt.

Tickets are limited as the theatre will only sell at partial capacity. Cost is $55 each and must be purchased in advance.

The Sunshine Boys will continue its run from Jan. 7 – 22, 2022.