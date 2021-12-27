Houston’s Premiere Bridal Show Returns for the 38th Biannual Bridal Extravaganza Show 

Saturday & Sunday, January 8-9, 2022

The Bridal Extravaganza Show, the largest bridal planning showcase in the U.S., will return to the George R. Brown Convention Center with the most cakes, gowns, local vendors, and more fashion shows than ever on Saturday-Sunday, January 8-9, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Expected brides, bridesmaids, mothers-of-the-bride, grooms, family, and wedding planners will have their pick of over 200 vendors that cater exclusively to the wedding industry. The show will feature cake samples, décor, flowers, 15 fashion shows, Instagram walls for selfies, speaker presentations on the latest bridal fashion trends, and entertainment from Houston’s top wedding professionals.

New interactive vendors at the show include Jump into Bliss Houston, a luxury bounce house company, and Bierwagen Draft Beer Truck as well as a mobile bar from The Vintage Brew. The Bridal Extravaganza show will also feature a seminar for VIP Brides on Sunday with Reward James Akpiri, the author of “Wedding Whoops: 50 Things Not to Do on Your Big Day”. The first 100 VIP Brides also receive signature swag bags with complimentary gifts from sponsors and vendors.

The Bridal Extravaganza Show will bring the excitement of New York City’s choreographed fashion shows to Houston with more formal fashion shows presented on the 60-foot runway stage than ever before. Brides will discover what they need leading up to their big day – from the getaway car to the honeymoon and everything in between for the entire wedding party.

New this season, the next evolution of bridal shows, the BrideScan app allows engaged couples to connect with wedding professionals via a QR code. Couples will leave the event with a digital list of all of their favorite vendors.

The biannual event draws marriage-bound couples from all over Texas and beyond to find invaluable resources and to register to win major prizes. Top prizes include honeymoons, shopping sprees, a bachelorette weekend at the Westin of The Woodlands, a three-night stay at Breathless Punta Cana, a groom’s outing at Golf Club of Houston, a weekend getaway at Deer Lake Lodge, and much more.

Tickets are available online at https://www.bridescan.com/#!/show/the-bridal-extravaganza-show-january-202 . General admission tickets are $14.99 and $20 for early entry, and Sunday VIP admission is $49.

About Bridal Extravaganza Show

Since 1983, the Bridal Extravaganza Show has been bringing brides and bridal businesses together. The founder and creator Linda Miller set the standard for bridal events in the US and beyond. Today, they carry out her vision – introducing the best bridal vendors to Southeast Texas brides. Catering exclusively to brides, grooms, and their families, the Bridal Extravaganza Show is a one-stop shop bringing Houston’s top wedding vendors together in one location. Brides have more options, more choices and can make decisions and get down to the business of wedding planning.