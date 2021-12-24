Best vitamins for depression

Mental health conditions are serious issues that we should focus on. However, we choose to ignore them. Depression – a mood disorder is common amongst people. Depression is termed in different ways. Some call it a major depressive disorder, and some clinical depression.

When people have depression, they do not feel like doing most of their everyday activities. It is a state in which people are constantly sad. However, different people feel differently when they are depressed.

People take different vitamins or supplements to cure depression. There are many companies, such as vitasaveus, that produce supplements for depression. However, before taking any medication for this issue, you should always talk to your doctor.

In this article, we will be telling you about some vitamins that can be used for depression.

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B3 is also known as niacin. This specific vitamin is known to help in the production of serotonin. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that helps carry out the communication between our brain cells.

For people who are fighting against depression, the levels of serotonin are usually low. Hence, people with low levels of vitamin B3 usually feel sad or depressed. For people who show symptoms of depression, a dose of 20 mg of B3 every day is recommended by doctors. Supplements by vitasaveus can also help you in such circumstances.

Vitamin B9

Vitamin B9 is also commonly known as folate or folic acid. This vitamin is essential to regulate mood in a person. Apart from this, it helps with the synthesis of serotonin which is essential for a patient diagnosed with depression.

Also, this vitamin is recommended to women who are pregnant or are trying to get pregnant. This helps lower the risk of any brain-related birth problems.

Omega-3 fatty acids

There are sources that have shown that for your brain to function properly and stay healthy, the omega-3 fatty acid is needed. Hence, people with depression are often told to include foods that contain acid in their diets.

This can easily be consumed in fatty fish, nuts, seeds, etc., in your diet.

Magnesium

Magnesium deficiency is common all around the globe. Magnesium deficiency can cause various issues, including insomnia, muscle tension, etc. Furthermore, it can cause various mood disorders, including depression.

Magnesium is an essential vitamin for the hormones that we call ‘feel-good vitamins.’ You can easily consume magnesium by taking supplements that are easily available. However, if you want to consume it naturally, you should put pumpkin seeds, cashews, almonds, peanuts, etc., in your diet.

Vitamin C

We all were forced as kids by our mothers to take vitamin C. we always thought that it helps boost our immune system. However, that is not only what it does.

Vitamin C can help us fight various life-threatening diseases, including depression. Therefore, intake of vitamin C is essential for us.

Vitamin C can easily be consumed through the foods we eat every day. Foods including citrus fruits, tomatoes, potatoes, etc., include high levels of vitamin C in them. Hence they should be included in our daily diet.

Amino acids

Amino acids are building blocks of protein. In our bodies, some of these building blocks get transformed into neurotransmitters. Hence, you should ensure you consume a good amount of amino acids.

If you have a deficiency of amino acids, your brain can become foggy. This means you will be unfocused and will also get depressed.

To wrap it up!

Depression is a major mood disorder that should not be taken lightly. If you show any symptoms of it, you should visit a doctor right away. Also, to stay away from the problem, you should include the vitamins listed above in your diet!