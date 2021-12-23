Northwest Assistance Ministries Blesses Local Families With Holiday Food And Gifts

After a donation deadline extension and a lot of help from the community, Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) was able to meet its goal of providing three toys for each of the 5,000 children registered to receive gifts through NAM’s annual Season of Blessings campaign.

The Season of Blessings campaign, which consists of two distributions, one at Thanksgiving and another in December, supplies local families with staples needed to prepare holiday meals, complete with a turkey, vegetables, side dishes and dessert. The December distribution also includes gifts for the families with children. This year NAM provided two full holiday dinners for over 1,500 local families and toys for more than 5,000 children – over 15,000 gifts. These are pre-registered events, and registration to receive food and toys opened in September for eligible applicants and closed after only eight hours once NAM reached its capacity for the number of families it could serve.

Due to a number of factors the need this year has been even greater than in previous years, yet those same factors driving the need have also made it more difficult for non-profits to secure the donations necessary to meet the demand. “It was stressful, but we were determined to come through for the families counting on us and we did, thanks to the generosity of those in our community,” said NAM’s Chief Advancement Officer, Brian Carr. “We called upon them to help and they responded. We are grateful to everyone who donated and/or volunteered their time.”

For more information about NAM’s Season of Blessings, visit https://www.namonline.org/season_of_blessings.

Northwest Assistance Ministries is a non-profit, community-based social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NAM provides assistance in areas such as food, shelter, health, education and domestic violence awareness and intervention. During its last fiscal year, NAM touched the lives of more than 136,000 people through its many programs and services.