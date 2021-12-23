Netflix Tips and Tricks: 11 Ways to Get the Most Out of Netflix Subscription

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services today. Also, it has become a lot more than just a way to watch movies and TV shows online.

Similarly, the US Netflix in Australia quickly transforms into a comprehensive entertainment service. But you have to get around the geo-restrictions to access American Netflix in Australia.

Whether you are an avid TV-watcher or someone who enjoys a good movie once in a while, Netflix has something for everyone.

Thus, you should take advantage of these eleven tips/tricks to get the most from your subscription today! Let’s begin.

1. Allow Netflix to Decide What to Watch

When you start watching a show, Netflix analyzes what you’ve already watched to predict your taste in TV. Then, it uses an algorithm called collaborative filtering to determine which show you might like next.

The more data Netflix has about a user, the better its predictions become. The greatest way to get recommendations is to watch stuff similar to something you like.

2. Get Rid of Buffering

The quality of content on Netflix is great, but the video streaming technology can leave something to be desired. Buffering issues are common, especially if you’re using a mobile device or your internet’s speed isn’t compatible with streaming.

There are ways you can eliminate buffering without sacrificing any quality, such as checking for your playback options.

Moreover, you can also change the source of your internet connection for faster streaming services.

3. You Can Watch Content Offline

It’s a lot of hassle to stream an HD video than to download it, and it doesn’t take up most of your time as you wait for buffering. While streaming services are impressive, they aren’t perfect.

Some devices don’t support streaming, and you can’t watch videos while traveling. Strangely, many people don’t know that you can download videos from Netflix and watch them on the go.

If you are one of them, read on to make the most out of your Netflix subscription.

4. Use Netflix to Stream HD Content

You can watch Netflix on many devices and stream content in high definition. However, if you want to stream HD on your computer, you’ll need to be using Microsoft Windows or Mac OS X, Chrome, or Firefox.

If you want to watch Netflix in high definition, you have to make sure that your connection has a download speed of 5 Mbps and upload speed of 1 Mbps at a minimum.

If your Internet Service Provider doesn’t provide those, it may be time to consider switching!

5. Choosing the Right Netflix Plan

Netflix has gotten its success from its pricing strategy. It has shown that different customers will react differently to different packages. Firstly, the basic plan starts with one screen at $8 a month.

Most people don’t need more than that, but it’s a nice option for families and those who travel often. The $13.49 plan lets up to four people stream on two screens, perfect for most households.

Finally, the premium plan of $18 offers four simultaneous 4K Ultra streams for content online. It suits best during a pandemic when you want to stream more content on Netflix.

6. Stream Dubbed Movies on Netflix

It’s been long since dubbing was a popular way to watch films and TV shows. However, there is one place where dubbed content is still relevant: Netflix.

Everything on Netflix is dubbed into different languages, except movies originally in those languages. The language that Netflix dubs into depends on the country you’re in.

7. Find Better Movies to Watch

It can be hard to find suitable to watch with so many movie options. However, there are simple ways to get around this problem and quickly find quality content on Netflix. First, search for your favorite actors and directors.

For example, if you like Will Smith, try searching his name in the “Criteria” section of search options. This will pull up all movies he has been in that are available on Netflix.

8. Use VPN to Access More Content

If you want to watch Netflix while traveling, you have to use a VPN. It allows us to bypass regional restrictions and improve security and privacy online.

Furthermore, it easily unblocks live events and channels, access blocked websites, and even get a new IP address.

VPN services are very popular among users who download or stream torrents for various reasons.

9. Get the Best ISP for Netflix

The days of having to wait for a movie or TV show to appear on Netflix are over. Instead, many Internet Service Providers (ISP) are now offering access to Netflix streaming.

Check whether your provider is affiliated with Netflix. This information can be found on their official website. Also, look for providers that have signed up with Open Connect, an internet caching system developed by Netflix.

10. Track Down Freeloaders and Remove Them

Netflix has, for years now, been plagued with freeloaders. As a result, people who consume content from streaming services don’t pay for it.

There are many of these people, and they account for somewhere between 30 and 60 percent of Netflix’s total users. However, you can always block them and save your wallet by “My Account > Sign out of all devices.”

11. Utilize the Wish List Option Smartly

During the pandemic, it can be overwhelming trying to decide what to watch on Netflix. So you can make a list of your favorite content to watch from the comfort of your house.

Then it’s time to find out if they’re still available for streaming on Netflix. If not, add them to your wish list to see if they become available in the future.

As a result, you won’t have to waste any time searching for them in every category.