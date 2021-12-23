January Computer-Class Schedule At Cinco Ranch Branch Library

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy, will present a variety of free, introductory computer classes this month. The classes will consist of a hands-on introduction to basic skills for people who would like to learn more about using these computer programs. All computer classes will take place in the Computer Lab of the library.

“ Computers 101 ” will take place on Wednesday, January 12 , beginning at 2:00 pm. This class presents a basic, hands-on introduction to using computers.

"MS Word: Resumés & Cover Letters" will take place on Wednesday, January 19, beginning at 2:00 pm. Learn how to use the templates in MS Word to create resumés and cover letters. Get tips on inserting and organizing information into the template, saving, and printing.