January Computer-Class Schedule At Cinco Ranch Branch Library

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy, will present a variety of free, introductory computer classes this month. The classes will consist of a hands-on introduction to basic skills for people who would like to learn more about using these computer programs. All computer classes will take place in the Computer Lab of the library.
- “Computers 101” will take place on Wednesday, January 12, beginning at 2:00 pm. This class presents a basic, hands-on introduction to using computers.
- “MS Word: Resumés & Cover Letters” will take place on Wednesday, January 19, beginning at 2:00 pm. Learn how to use the templates in MS Word to create resumés and cover letters. Get tips on inserting and organizing information into the template, saving, and printing.
The classes are free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Cinco Ranch Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-395-1311, or by visiting the library.