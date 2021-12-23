Harris Health System Implements Tighter Visitation Restrictions as COVID Cases Mount

Harris Health System is reinstituting tighter visitor restrictions in its hospitals and clinics as the spread of COVID is accelerating in the greater Houston community.

To help reduce the risk of transmission of COVID to both staff and patients, in-person visitation is being restricted as follows, effective Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

Hospital Visitation Restrictions

Harris Health will allow one healthy visitor per day at Ben Taub and Lyndon B. Johnson hospitals for NON-COVID+ or NON-PUI (patient under investigation) patients between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. who meet the following criteria:

Maternity, Postpartum and Neonatal ICU patients : One healthy partner/parent per day

: One healthy partner/parent per day Patients with a disability : One healthy visitor, also referred to as a support person, per day (Note: Patients with a disability who are COVID+ or PUI will be allowed one healthy visitor per day)

: One healthy visitor, also referred to as a support person, per day (Note: Patients with a disability who are COVID+ or PUI will be allowed one healthy visitor per day) End-of-Life patients : One healthy visitor per day

: One healthy visitor per day Patients requiring a surrogate decision-maker : One healthy visitor per day

: One healthy visitor per day Religious Counselor: Religious counselors must be allowed in-person visitation for all patients, including patients who are COVID+ or PUI

Outpatient Clinics and Procedural Area Restrictions

Due to the limited space in the waiting rooms in our outpatient clinics and procedural areas, Harris Health will continue to have a no visitor/escort policy in these areas, unless:

The visitor is an adult accompanying a patient for obstetrics (OB) and ultrasound appointments (limited to one visitor per patient);

The visitor/escort is the patient’s surrogate decision maker;

The visitor/escort is a support person for a patient with a disability;

The visitor is a religious counselor and the patient is seriously ill or dying; or

An exception is granted by the facility’s leadership.

Visitors are not allowed for patients in isolation subject to airborne or droplet precautions unless an exception is granted by the attending physician.

Other Requirements for All Locations

All visitors continue to be required to pass a health screening before entering the facility and must wear a face mask at all times while in the facility. Harris Health provides visitors a face mask if needed.