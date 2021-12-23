Girls’ Soccer Preview: Eyes On Rich, Rodriguez, Baxa

By Terry Carter

In the spring, the Seven Lakes and Tompkins girls’ soccer teams dominated 19-6A action. And much of the talent returns, led by Lady Spartan First Team All-State sophomore goalkeeper Maddie Rich and a host of standouts in this fierce soccer region.

Both teams featured a variety of All-Region and All-State players last spring. However only Rich and Tompkins’ senior defender Gabriela Rodriguez (#8) were underclassmen among those honored for their play.

Still Seven Lakes is ranked second among Greater Houston teams, behind No. 1 The Woodlands and ahead of 2021 state finalist, No. 3 Memorial in a preseason ranking. No other Katy ISD 6A girls’ team is ranked, but the area is filled with talent and competition.

At 5-10, Rich has been honing her skills in goal since age 11, and she is receiving recruiting attention, but she is adjusting to the new momentum her standout sophomore season has created. It’s been a year of shock and transition for the savvy, junior team captain.

“It’s crazy and was a real eye-opener for me,” Rich said on Wednesday. “Being named all-state was a total surprise. But I strive to be the best. I am excited about this year. We graduated some great girls, but we have 11 returns from varsity, and we’re going to play our best.”

During her sophomore season in goal, Rich allowed just one goal in 19-6A play as Seven Lakes finished 10-1-1) while the Lady Spartans scored 40 times. She allowed six goals all season in 22 matches, posting 17 shutouts. Tompkins was also impressive, outscoring district foes 23-3.

Seven Lakes graduated a pair of First Team All-State players, midfielder Phoebe Harpole and forward Paige Boucher. The Tompkins Falcons lost three All-Region athletes to graduation, defender Avery Bucket, midfielder Felicia Hernandez and forward Alyssa Garcia.

Despite an outstanding record, a district championship and early playoff dominance, the Seven Lakes Lady Spartans (18-3-1, 10-1-1 in 19-6A play) were defeated 1-0 by Cy-Fair in the 2021 Region III quarterfinals. Tompkins (15-4-1, 10-1-1) bowed out in a 2-0 area playoff loss to Stratford. Memorial eventually won Region III and reached the 6A state final before falling 3-0 to state champion Vandegrift.

Both Katy ISD powers are working hard to advance deeper into the playoffs this spring. However many new and rising players will make the 19-6A race compelling, and everyone remembers the talent nearby in Region III. Keep in mind that Mayde Creek returns senior goalkeeper Kirsten Baxa, who earned First Team All-Region honors.

Beside Seven Lakes and Tompkins, many teams are expected to be in the running for a playoff spot this season including:

Cinco Ranch (7-7-6, 3-4-5), a playoff qualifier in 2021

Katy (7-8-5, 3-5-3), a playoff qualifier

Taylor (8-6-4, 2-5-4), narrowly missed the postseason

Mayde Creek (6-7-3, 1-6-3)

Morton Ranch (4-10-3, 1-8-3)

Outside of District 19-6A, the Jordan girls’ team is ranked No. 7 among 4A/5A girls’ teams in a preseason online poll. Paetow (5-12-3, 3-9-2) finished sixth in district play last season.

As a sophomore, Seven Lakes goalkeeper Maddie Rich was selected as a First Team, All-State selection. Know she is back for a her junior year as the top goalkeeper in 6A girls’ soccer. (Photo courtesy of Maddie Rich)